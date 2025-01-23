Monaco's Best
Prince Albert II’s fitting tribute to the late Didier Guillaume

Published on 23 January 2025
Decoration S.E. M. Didier Guillaume - Credit Michael Alesi-Palais princier_
© Michael Alesi / Prince's Palace
On Wednesday 22 January 2025, Prince Albert II posthumously promoted Didier Guillaume, former Minister of State of Monaco, to the rank of Commander of the Order of Saint Charles.

The high distinction was presented to his widow, Béatrice Frecenon-Guillaume, during an emotional ceremony at the Prince’s Palace. Their children David, Alexandre and Bruno also attended.

The decoration, on the eve of his funeral, recognises the services rendered by Didier Guillaume to the Principality of Monaco during his term of office.

Prince Albert II once again stressed the statesman’s exemplary commitment and loyalty, recalling the values he embodied in the Principality’s service.

Tributes continue to pour in on social media. Among the comments below the official publication by the Prince’s Palace were: “Monseigneur does well to honour this great servant of our country in this way,” “Very fine tribute ” and “A fine gesture.

The Order of Saint Charles was founded in 1858 by Prince Charles III of Monaco. It is the highest distinction in the Principality.

A day of national mourning

Didier Guillaume’s funeral  took place at Monaco Cathedral today. French President Emmanuel Macron and a number of French and Monegasque political figures were present along with the Sovereign and Didier Guillaume’s family. He was formerly France’s Minister of Agriculture, between 2018 and 2020.

