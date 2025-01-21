Orthodox faithful celebrate Christmas in numbers in Monaco

The theme for the event was “A Georgian Christmas”.

Thursday 16 January was an important day for Monaco’s Orthodox bishops, clergy and parishioners, as the parish of Sainte-Elena in Monte-Carlo organised the Orthodox Christmas celebration.

The event was chaired by His Grace Bishop Irenei of London and Western Europe, and was attended by believers from Monaco and neighbouring regions, as well as many dignitaries from the Monegasque and French authorities.

Among the guests of honour was a delegation representing His Holiness Catholicos-Patriarch Ilya II of Georgia, composed of His Eminence Metropolitan Sava of Khoni and Samtredia and His Grace Bishop Vachtang of Margveti and Ubisi, together with Patriarchal Protopresbyter George Zviadadze.

After a Christmas service in the Orthodox parish church, over 180 guests gathered at the Monaco Yacht Club for a gala dinner featuring musical performances, traditional dances and an auction organised by Sotheby’s Monaco. All the funds raised during the evening were donated to the Monegasque Red Cross, the Georgian Red Cross and the parish of Monaco.

World-renowned Georgian chef Irakli Asatiani and his team travelled all the way from the Georgian capital to prepare a three-course meal for the guests.