Plans for future underground link between La Brasca and Monaco

The project to create an underground link between La Brasca and Monaco is one of the most ambitious ever envisaged by the Principality.

At an estimated cost of €1.2 billion, the project aims to improve access to Monaco by offering an alternative to frequent traffic congestion and overcrowded public transport.

A project to ease road congestion

Every day, thousands of commuters converge on Monaco, causing major congestion on the roads, but also on the trains, which are frequently delayed. Rail traffic between Nice and Monaco was interrupted for several hours recently, exacerbating the situation. In response, the Prince’s Government launched a call for tenders in October 2024 for the design, construction, funding, operation and maintenance of an underground transport system to link a 3,500-space park-and-ride facility, situated between Èze and La Turbie, and Monaco.

The main aim is to reduce the number of vehicles coming into the Principality, by allowing motorists to park at La Brasca, then continue their journey by underground public transport. The system must be able to ferry 2,400 passengers per hour in each direction, extending to a capacity of 3,600 passengers.

The specific mode of transport has not yet been decided, but it is to be a fully automated underground system. Options under consideration may include an underground tram, an automated funicular or a metro. Automation would guarantee high volumes, with frequent and regular journeys, and ease of maintenance. The choice of an underground solution meets several criteria:

No disruption to overground traffic, unlike a conventional tramway.

Reduced pollution with fewer vehicles coming into Monaco.

A smooth, fast service tailored to commuters’ needs.

A 1.2 billion euro investment

The estimated cost of the project is €1.2 billion. A hefty price tag that is considered justified by the expected benefits in terms of mobility, the environment, and infrastructure optimisation.

The call for tenders, which closed in February 2025, will be used to select the company or consortium responsible for the project. The funding model is a public-private partnership, with a private concern responsible for the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the infrastructure.

Commissioning is expected by 2031, but the timeline may change depending on technical surveys and the challenges involved in underground construction.

Although the scope of the current project only covers a connection between La Brasca and Monaco, a future extension is not ruled out. An extension to Nice could provide an even more efficient transport solution for the many commuters. However, this option is hypothetical for now, with no official confirmation.

