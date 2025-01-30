Trains every 15 minutes between Cannes and Menton: What do our readers think?

Zou! the transport provider and PACA region have been testing a new rail service linking Cannes, Nice, Monaco and Menton. In theory, there should be a train on the line every 15 minutes since December 15. Let’s take a look at the situation as experienced by our readers.

With trains expected to run every 15 minutes, at least during rush hour, users’ travel habits have been shaken up. First impressions seem to be mixed: while some are delighted with the increased frequency, others report recurring difficulties.

“There’s theory and then there’s reality”: Frequent delays and cancellations

While many users love the idea of a 15-minute frequency, the reality on the ground seems less ideal. Christian, a commuter between Nice, Monaco and Menton, shares his experience: “They don’t keep to the 15-minute frequency at peak times because there are problems every day with the trains, the network and the staff. As a result, delays of over 10 minutes and cancelled trains are the commuters’ lot every day.” He says the reality is far from ideal: “15 minutes in theory, but not in practice.”

Other users agree, like Laetitia: “They don’t keep to the timetable… 15 minutes as of a certain time of day… But early morning trains have been cancelled and the one that’s left is never on time…”

Trains that are “too full” and unsuitable timetables

While more frequent trains are welcome on paper, the sheer volume of passengers on rush-hour journeys is an issue for many. Laetitia voices her frustration: “Plus the trains are overcrowded… Some mornings, it’s impossible to get on.”

Many say the number of passengers on the journey is becoming a real headache, particularly at the start of the day. Some, like Sabrina, even find it more convenient to take the car: “Nothing’s changed for me! From Monaco to Menton Garavan, there’s a train at 7.17 or one at 7.45, but the first one is too tight and the second too late for my family commitments. So I still can’t take the train, it’s quicker by car.”

Price rises and no reimbursements

Another irritation for users is the increased fares. Andrea criticises a price increase, with no obvious improvement to the service: “They just put up the prices for no reason… A return ticket from to Carnoles-Monaco is now €7.40, before it was €5.40.”

Denise believes that “public transport is preferable, except that it costs too much” and mentions the lack of compensation when the service is disrupted: “When there are problems (no trains for whatever reason), there is no compensation.”

Inadequate service on certain journeys

Despite visible improvements, there are still times when service is poor. Stéphane tells us: “It’s maybe 15 minutes during rush hour, but between 11.30 am and 2pm, there are sometimes only one or two trains an hour.” The lack of off-peak service seems to be a source of frustration, particularly for those who are unable to travel at peak times.

A viable alternative to the car? Not for everyone yet

The question of whether the changes will encourage users to leave the car at home is still a subject of debate. Some, like Thierry, recognise the value of the measure, but regret the many problems with the service: “It’s great when it works, it adds to the range of transport services on offer. But there are so many negative aspects with the SNCF…” The unreliable service, according to some, makes the car even more attractive.

Patricia, who takes the train alone most of the time, finds the price competitive, but when she travels with her partner she finds that “it’s too expensive compared to the car.”

Sylviane has a more measured view: “I think there has been a clear improvement, with longer trains that are more frequent. Unfortunately, there’s no such thing as perfection, even if you take your car, motorbike or other means of transport.”

Conclusion: a relative improvement

The decision to increase the frequency of trains between Cannes, Nice, Monaco and Menton seems to be welcome in certain respects, but the implementation leaves a lot to be desired. While some note an improvement in the service, others stress recurring problems with delays, cancelled trains, high fares and uncomfortable journeys. It appears there are still many challenges to overcome if the initiative is to become a real success in the long term.

