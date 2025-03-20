La Condamine market refit: what do our readers think?

“It’s everyone’s project,” said Georges Marsan, the Mayor of Monaco, a few weeks ago when he spoke about the project to refurbish La Condamine Market. The project is the subject of much debate.

The beating heart of Monaco, La Condamine market is about to undergo a major transformation with the aim of modernising it while preserving the soul of the unique site. We asked our readers what they think of the planned changes, via social media.

While some welcome the modernisation aspect of the refurbishment project, it is also giving rise to concern about keeping the market’s soul and friendly atmosphere intact. Striking the right balance between improving visitor comfort and preserving the authenticity of the iconic site is going to be a real challenge.

Exciting visuals

Images of the future market have been published by architect group The A Group, and some people are very taken with them. On our LinkedIn page, Jonathan and Camille say they are “superb.” Pascale and Mylla were equally enthusiastic: “magnificent,” “I like it.”

Monaco’s iconic La Condamine Market will start a new lease of life in 2027, after renovations in 1992 and 2012 © Jerome Hein – The A Group

The Market was starting to show signs of age and was in urgent need of renovation, and on this point our readers agree. Pascaline tells us on our Facebook page : “Renovate, yes, but strip the market of its soul, no!” Pascal adds: “Bring the sanitary facilities up to standard and, of course, carry out the heating and air-conditioning work.” Many people agree that the renovation is necessary, and welcome the aesthetic aspect of the new project.

When we asked our readers about the renovation project in October 2024, they all agreed that it had become necessary. Tania and Anabelle asked for “heating in winter and air conditioning in summer.” Desiree was in favour of extending the food hall and asked in particular for “a little more seating for lunch or dinner?”

Speaking of expansion, Nadine is hoping for “more ladies’ toilets; sometimes there are fifteen people in the queue.” Monique is “OK with a transformation, as long as the restaurant doesn’t become self-service.” The main challenge will therefore be to make the market more comfortable: more seats, better temperature control and ample toilet facilities.

A venue that is frequented by workers, residents and tourists every day © Mairie de Monaco

Fears that the atmosphere wll be lost

As the Principality’s only indoor market, La Condamine is second to none. Employees and residents are very attached to the venue and hope that the restructuring work will not mean it loses its charm. This is particularly true of Marie Anne, who asks that the project respects “the only grassroots venue in Monaco where we can meet up and retain our identity.”

Antoinette believes the market too must retain its identity at all costs, and be: “more market than restaurant.” Olivier feels the social aspect is also a priority: “The spirit of a Provençal or South of France market is completely lost.”

Michèle is worried that the restructured market will no longer be “welcoming, working-class and cheerful.” Thierry wonders whether restructuring means reducing: “There will be a lot fewer stalls, won’t there? That would be a shame.”

Many events are organised throughout the year, including the La Condamine Market Ball – © Mairie de Monaco

If the restructuring project is to be a success in the eyes of the population, it will absolutely have to preserve the grassroots and friendly spirit of La Condamine market.

La Condamine market occupies a special place in the hearts of Monegasques and regular visitors alike. It remains to be seen whether the planned transformation will meet expectations without losing the essence of what is a unique market. We’ll find out in 2027!