Readers and their pups: your best photos
On our Facebook page, we launched a photo competition offering the chance to win a full grooming session at Doggy Club Monaco. All you had to do was share a picture with your dog. More than forty of you took part: here’s a look at some of our favourites.
Playful pups
In front of the camera, some dogs could give models a run for their money: bright smiles, tongues out, charming looks… Romina strikes a pose at the top of Avenue de la Porte Neuve with Danke and Coco. Helena shares her beautiful love story with her labrador at the Monaco Attractions Fair. Peggy introduces us to Kiwi, 12 years old and still as cheerful as ever.
On a walk
Your pups’ walks are often the perfect opportunity to capture lovely photos of them. And one thing is clear: you take them with you wherever you go, whatever the circumstances.
We find Jumpy out at sea, Margot adventuring in a backpack, and Arthur and Marcel enjoying the surroundings of Larvotto.
Big cuddly bears
How can anyone resist the urge to give these adorable balls of fluff a big squeeze? Your heartwarming photos speak for themselves!
Jacques introduces us to “his three princesses”, Élodie is caught mid-cuddle with Abu, and Élisa poses with Fire, her Shetland sheepdog. We also meet Penny, comfortably settled in her dad’s arms. And finally, Chantal shows us Gipsy, just 2 years old.
Our winner
After the draw, our winner is Martine Ackermann, who sent us a beautiful seaside photo (featured at the top of our article) with her three adopted dogs. The grooming session at Doggy Club Monaco will be gifted to Namaste, who, according to our winner, “looks like a sheep”… and will no doubt be delighted to be pampered! Thank you all for taking part and for the lovely smiles from your four-legged companions!