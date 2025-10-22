What are our readers’ favourite places to socialise in Monaco?

Some are nostalgic for long-gone establishments, others mention the latest urban transformations – we asked our readers to share their favourite social spots in the Principality.

In a constantly changing Principality, where do Monegasques and residents like to meet up? We asked our Facebook page followers.

Marché de la Condamine, Monaco’s most popular spot

While some venues have disappeared, others are still going strong and bringing people together. La Condamine market featured in many of the responses. Nathalie mentions “the market square,” while one reader writes at length in defence of the venue: “It’s the only truly friendly place in Monaco. It’s central, you can have quality food and drink at a decent price, and there’s plenty of space to share a meal when you shop with the different market vendors.”

This same reader is concerned about the planned 13-month transformation of the market : “I’m really worried that the new project won’t hold on to the social side as it removes businesses such as Le Zinc.” There were strong reactions about Le Zinc’s scheduled closure: Alain said he was “saddened to learn of its closure” and Gisèle lent her support: “I’m signing for Le Zinc.” A sign of the strong attachment to the venue, a petition has been launched to “Sauver le Zinc” (save the Zinc), gaining over a thousand signatures in the first few days.

It is feared the new market will lose its charm and could potentially lose many of its regulars: “The market is a living thing, to us it’s the beating heart of a Monaco that is changing, and pushing us more and more towards neighbouring towns or even Italy if we want to have a good time with family or friends.” Still on the Place d’Armes, Jan recommends Barbiss.

3D projection of the temporary set-up during the work on the food hall © Milmo Studio

Popular venues

Many of you mentioned the legendary Gerhard’s and the Brasserie de Monaco as must-visits. Emmanuelle also likes the Trinity, even if the noise can be a nuisance to local residents, as Gisele points out.

The Monegasque beer won a gold medal at the Lyon International Competition in 2024.

Marie mentions the ground floor of the Métropole Shopping Centre “for a good coffee, chocolate or tea,” but also the pedestrian street “where there are Italian bars for a good cappuccino.”

Sara also mentions some of the Principality’s neighbourhoods, such as Monaco-Ville, with its colourful alleys and panoramic views that make for a ‘magical’ sight. She also feels that a stroll along Boulevard des Moulins is more enjoyable than going to a restaurant.

The narrow streets, the shops and the many visitors to Monaco Ville make the district a social hub in the Principality © Monaco Tribune

A touch of nostalgia

Sara and David remember La Spiaggia in Larvotto, with its iconic gecko hanging over the entrance to the restaurant: “The first to open all year round. Quality, unbeatable prices, guaranteed friendliness.” Again by the sea, Jan likes to go to La Note Bleue. However, not everyone appreciates the recent changes made to Larvotto: “To please the handful of residents who are only in Monaco for part of the year.”

Expressing both a deep fondness and a fear of seeing the last grassroots establishments disappear, our readers wish for a Principality that will hold on to social venues that are accessible to everyone.