Principality fun facts!

Unusual anecdotes, little-known traditions, anecdotes and curiosities… we asked our readers share to unusual and surprising facts they know about Monaco.

Seatbelts are not always compulsory, there is a favourable tax system, abortion is regulated… Some of Monaco’s laws, rules and anecdotes are surprising or intriguing. Some are well known, others much less so. Via our Facebook page we asked our readers to share the ones they think are the most surprising – you’re sure to learn a few things.

Laws

A subject of much debate, abortion rights are a key topic in Monaco. Commenting on our ‘Abortion banned’ post, Bobine was quick to remind us of that fact. Legislation on abortion is more restrictive than in most European countries. 80% of Monegasques support change on the matter.

Last November, the President of the National Council, Thomas Brezzo, announced that his group was going to table a bill within the limits of what the constitution allows. And a bill aiming to regulate the practice of voluntary termination of pregnancy (abortion) was indeed tabled by the National Council on 7 March, International Women’s Rights Day.

Arnaud mentioned organ donation, telling us that “organ removal (or donation) without permission is prohibited.” Unlike France, where everyone is considered a donor unless they have specifically refused, Monaco follows the principle of explicit consent: only individuals who have clearly agreed during their lifetime can have their organs harvested after their death. Harvesting is not authorised in Monaco without written or official consent, even if the family is in agreement.

Surprisingly, seatbelts are is not compulsory in the Principality, nor are protective gloves on two-wheelers, unlike in France, as Nord Ma points out. As Christine from Monaco’s Georges driving school says, “Monaco has its own highway code, but it’s similar to the French one.” There are a few notable differences: “seatbelts are not compulsory and driving licences aren’t points-based.”

There are a number of conditions to be met before you can take your driving test in the Principality: you must be over 18 and hold Monegasque ID (residency or nationality).

Nathalie reminds us that “civil partnerships don’t exist in the Principality because Monaco is a Catholic country.” However, a solution has been found: as Marie-Françoise pointed out, “no civil partnership, but a co-habitation contract, specific to Monaco” has been put in place.

A few anecdotes

Renowned for its cleanliness despite tens of thousands of visitors every day, Monaco has a number of stratagems to live up to that reputation. Chantal gives us one: “I don’t know if it’s common practice in other countries or cities, but in Monaco the bins are washed and scented regularly.”

The Principality’s 130 maintenance employees work 7 days a week to keep the streets of Monaco clean © SMA

Éric’s favourite is “an outdoor fragrance diffuser triggered by a motion sensor, outside the entrance to a certain Monegasque ‘institution’.” Some of the Principality’s best-known establishments use scent marketing to coax customers inside. This type of marketing uses scent to have an impact on the customers’ experience, behaviour or mood.

As for real estate, Monaco is constantly creating new buildings and ever taller blocks of flats. However, there are exceptions for certain districts. As Juju points out, ” the height of the buildings around the Parc Princesse Antoinette mustn’t obstruct the view from the Prince’s Palace.” It’s a positive point for the locals, as the view from the Parc Princesse Antoinette back towards the Palace clearly warrants making a detour!

The Testimonio II tower is one of the Principality’s new buildings © Direction de la Communication

Éric also reminds us that Monegasques are not allowed to gamble in Monaco’s casinos, although they can still go inside. For those who like a flutter, Éric reminds them that there is no shortage of casinos in the region: Menton, Sanremo, Beaulieu, Nice… there are plenty to choose from.

With its well-preserved traditions, unique laws and surprising anecdotes, Monaco never ceases to amaze. The Principality’s distinctive characteristics make it unique for both inhabitants and tourists alike. They add to Monaco’s charm and remind us that the Principality is a country in its own right, with its own laws! Were you aware of all these unusual facts? Send us yours, by all means!