Everything you need to know about Monaco driving licences

If you’re thinking of taking your driving test in the Principality, here’s what you need to know about the B category (car or van) licence.

To obtain your driving licence in Monaco, you must meet certain conditions. Firstly, you must be at least 18 years old. Secondly, you must be of Monegasque nationality or hold a resident’s card.

This means that residents of neighbouring towns who are not Monegasque cannot apply for a Principality licence. However, it is possible to take the French driving test through a Monegasque driving school if they offer that possibility.

Prices are similar to those in mainland France, at around €50 for an hour’s driving lesson. But unlike in France, here in Monaco there is no minimum number of hours at the wheel. French rules state that you have to do at least 20 hours of supervised driving before the test, but in the Principality learners can sit the test as soon as the instructor deems them fit.

However, there is no financial support in Monaco, such as France’s “one-euro-a-day driving licence” scheme.

A number of documents need to be provided, including a medical certificate that is under three months old stating that you are fit to drive a land vehicle, two passport photos, a Monegasque identity document (passport, identity card) or resident’s card, and proof of address.

Driving tests

You must first pass the ETG theory test on the highway code. As Christine from Georges driving school points out, “Monaco has its own highway code, but it’s similar to the one in France.” In fact, there are a few notable differences: “seatbelts are not compulsory and it’s not a points-based licence.” Although the Monegasque theory test is similar, it is not the same. The French theory test is not accepted when applying for a Monegasque licence. Christine also points out that “students must be 17 years and 10 months old to sit the exam.”

The theory test consists of answering 40 questions on the highway code, such as road signs, speed limits, etc. Only five mistakes are allowed. Tests are held at the Service des Titres de Circulation (traffic licencing department) in Fontvieille. The theory exam, once passed, is valid for five years.

The final test is the practical test, certified by a Driving Licence and Road Safety Inspector. Monaco has “three of them,” says Christine. She adds, “The exam is the same as the French one,” and it works in roughly the same way: the examiner chooses a route, and the learner drives them around it for about 45 minutes. Unlike in France, the exam cannot be taken before the learner turns 18. Consequently, ‘assisted driving’ does not exist in Monaco.

There is a €30 fee for taking the test, paid on the day. If you don’t pass, you can attempt the test 4 more times. “After five attempts, if the student doesn’t get their licence, they have to resit the theory test,” says Christine.

It is not a points-based licence, so any offences can only be punished by a fine, even on French soil © – Communication Department

Once you have your licence

For newly qualified drivers, Christine explains that “there is no probationary period or ‘A’ as there is in France.” The Monegasque licence entitles you to drive in all the countries in the European Union, as well as in Switzerland. It is valid in other countries, but it is best to check with the authorities in the countries where you wish to drive.

Contrary to what some people may say, a Monegasque licence does not equal immunity. Admittedly, since it is not a points-based licence, any offences can only be punished by a fine, even on French soil. However, in France, the French police can ban you from driving in France if you have been convicted of an offence under the French highway code resulting in the suspension or withdrawal of your driving licence.

Driving with a foreign licence in Monaco

If you have already obtained your licence in another country, such as France, and you now live in Monaco, you will need to apply to swap out your licence. This can only be requested after normal residence in the Principality has been established, i.e. after 186 days’ residence in Monaco.

As Christine explains, “you have one year to apply for the permit to be converted.” Beyond that, you would have to take a minimum of three hours of driving lessons before sitting a practical test with a Driving Licence and Road Safety Inspector.

This procedure applies if you hold a foreign driving licence that is recognised by the Principality. Otherwise, you will have to follow the same procedure as someone who does not have a driving licence, i.e. take the theory and practical tests.

On short trips to Monaco, for business or pleasure, this procedure does not apply and you can drive a vehicle freely if your licence is from one of the countries on the list.