The #600 Nice-Monaco-Menton bus: routes, timetables, fares

The #600 is replacing the #100, which was in service during the roadworks © Communication Department - Michael Alesi

The new bus route, which replaces the 607 and 608, has an added 5 return trips per day, equivalent to a bus every 10 to 15 minutes.

For those of you who regularly use public transport, there’s a change afoot on the Zou network, and it’s pretty good news! With the completion of the roadworks on Avenue Jean Jaurès in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, passengers travelling to Menton or Nice will no longer have to change buses in Monaco.

Since Saturday 6 April 2024, the #607 bus, from Nice to Monaco via Place d’Armes, and the #608 from the bus station in Menton to Monaco, will merge to become the #600, the former #100.

The service will run from Nice (Square Normandie Niemen stop) to Menton (Gare Routière stop), by way of Monaco. It will go through all the following towns: Nice, Villefranche-sur-Mer, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Eze-sur-Mer, Cap-d’Ail, Monaco, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin and Menton.

Routes and timetables

There are fewer buses on weekends and national holidays, with a departure every 20 minutes – © zou.maregionsud.fr

Please note: due to (other) roadworks, the Arson/Fodéré bus stop in Nice, in the Nice-Monaco direction is 50m closer to the port, at the Port Lympia/Arson stop. The work is scheduled to complete at the end of May 2024 .

#601 at night

People who need to travel during the evening, or at night, are welcome on board the n° 601 (formerly called Noctambus). With a shuttle service every 1.5 hours, it now runs from Menton Gare Routière to Port de Nice (Nice Square Normandie Nieman stop) every evening in the summer, as of June 21, from 9.30pm for departures from Nice, and from 11.15pm leaving Menton), as well as on the eves of public holidays. The rest of the year, the service runs on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings and on the eve of national holidays.

It serves Villefranche-sur-Mer, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Èze-sur-Mer, Cap d’Ail, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin and Monaco, but it is possible to get off between stops. This is the route and timetable:

The new terminus, Menton Gare Routière, is not shown on the map – © zou.maregionsud.fr

Fares

On the #600, a “Ticket Azur” costs €2.50. Tickets can be bought directly from the driver in cash (credit cards will be accepted soon), online or in the usual sales outlets, and will allow you to travel anywhere on the route between Nice and Menton.

You can use Lignes d’Azur tickets if you are travelling between Nice and Monaco without entering the Principality. Similarly, if you are travelling between Monaco and Menton, without entering the Principality, Zestbus season tickets are accepted.

Please note that Lignes d’Azur and Zestbus urban tickets are not accepted on the #601. If you are buying your ticket from the driver, it will cost €2.50, the same as during the day,

For further information: 04 13 94 30 50 (service available every day from 7 am to 10 am)