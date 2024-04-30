Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Advertising »
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
In brief

How many people live in Monaco?

By Killian Masurier
Published on 30 April 2024
1 minute read
Rock of Monaco-compressed
View from the Moneghetti district © Paul Charoy / Monaco Tribune
By Killian Masurier
- 30 April 2024
1 minute read

A new Monaco Statistics (IMSEE) census was carried out on 31 December 2023 and determines the number of homes, residents and their status in the Principality.

Advertising

Every year, Monaco Statistics (IMSEE) processes the Monegasque population census. From this year onwards, the IMSEE is changing its calculation method by using resident registers.

Advertising »

Voici les nouveaux chiffres au 31 décembre 2023 : 38 367 résidents dont 64,6% de majeurs étrangers (24 772), 23,9% de Monégasques (9 179), 8,1% d’étrangers scolarisés à Monaco âgés de 3 à 17 ans, 1,4% d’étrangers nés à Monaco âgés de 0 à 2 ans.

Concerning the rest of the population, the IMSEE lacks accurate figures because of a previous census: “The so-called ‘remaining population’, which are foreign minors aged 3 to 17 who do not attend school in the Principality and foreign children born outside Monaco between 2021 and 2023, is estimated, based on data from the 2016 Census, however this share represents only 2 % of the total.”

Graphique-Recensement-2023_900x900
Breakdown of the 2023 Monaco population census © Monaco Statistics (IMSEE)

What Monegasques think about housing in the Principality

The IMSEE notes that “population growth compared to the last General Census in 2016 was 2.8%”. From now on, an annual census will be published on the IMSEE website on the «Population and employment» page.