How many people live in Monaco?

A new Monaco Statistics (IMSEE) census was carried out on 31 December 2023 and determines the number of homes, residents and their status in the Principality.

Advertising

Every year, Monaco Statistics (IMSEE) processes the Monegasque population census. From this year onwards, the IMSEE is changing its calculation method by using resident registers.

Voici les nouveaux chiffres au 31 décembre 2023 : 38 367 résidents dont 64,6% de majeurs étrangers (24 772), 23,9% de Monégasques (9 179), 8,1% d’étrangers scolarisés à Monaco âgés de 3 à 17 ans, 1,4% d’étrangers nés à Monaco âgés de 0 à 2 ans.

Concerning the rest of the population, the IMSEE lacks accurate figures because of a previous census: “The so-called ‘remaining population’, which are foreign minors aged 3 to 17 who do not attend school in the Principality and foreign children born outside Monaco between 2021 and 2023, is estimated, based on data from the 2016 Census, however this share represents only 2 % of the total.”

Breakdown of the 2023 Monaco population census © Monaco Statistics (IMSEE)

What Monegasques think about housing in the Principality

The IMSEE notes that “population growth compared to the last General Census in 2016 was 2.8%”. From now on, an annual census will be published on the IMSEE website on the «Population and employment» page.