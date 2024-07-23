Highly intoxicated chauffeur caught in time with seven passengers in people carrier

At the start of the shift, the drunk driver was probably close to an alcoholic coma © Monaco Tribune

The defendant entered the courtroom in handcuffs, looking grave and haggard.

The case that came before the court this morning could have taken a very different and tragic turn. Fortunately, the driver was stopped in time before an accident occurred.

Advertising

A heavily intoxicated chauffeur was driving seven passengers in a people carrier early last Friday afternoon, 19 July. Concerned about his sketchy driving, the tourists reportedly asked the chauffeur to pull in and stop at the entrance to Monaco. The police were intrigued by the stationary vehicle with disgruntled passengers standing by it, and approached to find out what was happening.

A blood alcohol level close to an alcoholic coma

The tourists complained about the chauffeur’s erratic driving, prompting the police to carry out a blood alcohol test immediately. The result was clear: at 3.30 pm, the driver had a blood level of 1.37g/l, almost three times the authorised limit.

However, the man had been driving since 7.30 am and had only slept for an hour after a drunken night out, leading the prosecutor to believe that when he took the wheel at the start of the day, his blood alcohol level would have been around 4g/l, i.e. close to an alcoholic coma.

Asked by the judge if he had a drinking problem , the defendant admitted: “I need to acknowledge that, yes.” As fate would have it, a year previously to the day, on 19 July 2023, the defendant was in the same situation, having been tested positive for alcohol and drugs while in charge of a vehicle.

In today’s immediate appearance hearing, represented by a court-appointed lawyer, the accused readily admitted the charges. He conceded straight away that he needs medical help, aware of the risks he poses to himself and others. As the hearing went on, the man burst into tears, realising he might be going to prison, losing both his job and his home in the process.

An unfortunate state of affairs

The man’s personal and painful story unfolded over the course of the hearing. Since a break-up that he is still struggling to get over, he has been deeply lonely. He has been living in France for 23 years, without any problems, and has always worked in the tourism sector in Monaco and France.

“My father and uncle were both alcoholics. I didn’t want to be like them.” Every day after work, he shamefully admitted feeling compelled to drink.

I need help…

“I need to talk to someone! I need help…”. He said he had been feeling that way for a long time, but working every day to support himself, he hadn’t managed to get an appointment, not even with a GP.

The fear of losing his new job pushed him to take the risk of driving that day rather than not show up for work.

When his lawyer took the floor to defend him and mentioned his pets, the accused shed more tears. He was concerned for the welfare of his animals, which are understandably now a big part of his life, should he be sent to prison.

The verdict

The magistrates found him guilty and sentenced him to four months in prison, two off which were suspended, starting immediately. He will also have to undergo compulsory treatment, as he himself had requested, and is banned from driving in Monaco for three years.