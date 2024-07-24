Another successful mission in Mauritania for SHARE 

SHARE spent a week in Mauritania at the end of June.

The charity S.H.A.R.E. (Sustainable Health in Africa through Responsible Education) is pursuing its humanitarian and medical efforts in Africa by launching a new mission at the Nouakchott National Cardiology Centre (CNC)

Carried out in June, the mission included consultations, training in cardio-paediatrics to broaden the range of care available on site, and assistance with interventional procedures in the cardiac catheterisation room by Dr Hugues. 68 procedures were carried out over the course of the week. In addition, a three-year action plan was presented to Mauritania’s Minister of Health, Naha Mint Hamdy Ould Mouknass. Drawn up by Dr Bourlon, it advocated better prevention of childhood heart disease, emphasising the economic and health benefits of raising awareness.

Honouring Dr Bourlon

During the mission, the Nouakchott National Cardiology Centre honoured Dr Bourlon, founder of the S.H.A.R.E charity, for his commitment to reducing inequalities in access to cardiology care in sub-Saharan Africa.

Since 2008, Dr Bourlon and Dr Jean François Robillon, the non-profit’s Chairman, have carried out a substantial number of projects, including the creation of cardiac catheterisation rooms in Nouakchott and Bamako, and training of more than 20 cardiologists and many other health professionals (doctors, technicians, nurses, administrative staff, etc.). The aim is to establish autonomous (interventional) cardiovascular units to help reduce the impact of cardiovascular diseases on the population of these developing countries.

