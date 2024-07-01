€124,000 raised at Hellenic Initiative charity dinner hosted by Stelios Foundation 

Τhe Hellenic Initiative organised a Fundraising Gala to support its Summer Basketball Academy. In excess of €124,000 were raised at the event, attended by one of Greek sport’s most famous sons, Nikos Galis.

The Hellenic Initiative’s 2nd Annual charity event in Monaco was a resounding success, raising funds to support the THI Summer Youth Academy, a summer basketball camp in partnership with Eurohoops for children aged 14-18 years old from different socio-economic backgrounds. The gala was hosted by Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, founder of easyGroup and Board Member of The Hellenic Initiative, at his Foundation’s premises in Monaco.

Advertising

The gala was attended by key figures from the world of sports and beyond. The event highlight was the speech by guest of honour and Greek basketball legend Nikos Galis, in which he spoke about how sports can contribute to the social integration and empowerment of young people: “We need to teach ethical values to young people. We need to teach them not to discriminate, not to have social and cultural barriers, and to continue believing that sports are the way out. This is my view and I will say it until I die: sport unites the whole world, all nations…,” he said.

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou joins The Hellenic Initiative Board

The Academy will take place in Greece for the first time, at the Leonteios School of Athens from July 1st to 26th, in collaboration with Eurohoops. Completely free of charge for the teenage participants, it will combine basketball training sessions with a series of recreational and empowering activities that will focus on developing the skills of the teenagers, both on and off the sports field. Two hundred children registered, twice the initial target! Places were allocated based on social and economic criteria to ensure the children in greatest need can take part.

George P. Stamas, Chairman of the Board of The Hellenic Initiative, spoke of THI’s“pride and excitement” about the initiative. “Drawing inspiration from the hero of our youthful years, Nikos Galis, we continue our work with the aim that every action we take emphasizes the power of cooperation, youth empowerment, and the value of community service,” he said, thanking Sir Stelios for his “unique hospitality.”

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou commented, “Thanks from the bottom of my heart to all those who joined us today at the Stelios Haji-Ioannou Charitable Foundation and supported another important initiative of ours. Each of our actions, each of our efforts, regardless of the way or approach, always has the same goal: the strengthening and empowerment of young people through programs that combine education, training and where possible, fun.”

More information about the THI Summer Youth Academy can be found here: https://thiyouthacademy.org/el/