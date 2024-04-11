Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou joins The Hellenic Initiative Board

The Monegasque resident is now a member of the Hellenic Initiative's board of directors - © THI

The Hellenic Initiative (THI) announced that Monaco resident Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, founder of easyJet and owner of the ‘easy’ group of brands, has joined its Board of Directors.

Founded in 2012, THI is a global non-profit organisation that “brings together Diaspora Greeks and Philhellenes to invest in Greece through programs focused on economic development and crisis relief,” so far investing over $22 million in Greece.

The Initiative feels that the founder and President of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation “brings his vision, energy and compassion to THI.” It also reminds us that billionaire Sir Stelios signed The Giving Pledge (led by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffet) in 2017, through which he commits to giving half his fortune to his charitable foundation to continue its good work in perpetuity.

Sir Stelios donates the recurring royalty income from the easy family of brands to the UK registered charity “Stelios Philanthropic Foundation.” As an example of the Foundation’s impact in Greece, THI mentions the acquisition of a historic building in the Plaka district of Athens, which functions as a conference hall and is made available to any Greek registered charity to hold their charitable events free of charge.

George P. Stamas, THI’s Board President, stated, “THI is always on the lookout for the most dynamic entrepreneurs and builders of iconic brands, and so we are delighted to welcome Sir Stelios to our Board.”

Board Chairman Andrew N. Liveris added, “THI’s efforts, which blend economic development – with an emphasis on boosting startups and job creation – and philanthropic support … will greatly benefit from the addition of Sir Stelios to its Board.”

Sir Stelios has agreed to lead the Monaco chapter of The Hellenic Initiative and will host a charity fundraiser in Monaco on 25 June 2024 to raise funds for the THI Summer Youth Academy in Athens.

