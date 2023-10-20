Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, his Foundation and Monaco’s Hellenic Community raise handsome amount to support Greece

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, his Foundation and the Hellenic Community of Monaco organised a reception in support of the 'Initiative Hellénique' NGO - © Stelios Philanthropic Foundation

The Hellenic Initiative is an NGO whose purpose is to assist Greece’s development.

On 12 October, the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation and the Hellenic Community of Monaco jointly organised a splendid reception in the Principality. The aim was to inform the guests about the work carried out by the Hellenic Initiative, an NGO that was created in 2009 to provide economic and humanitarian aid to Greece.

The NGO recently honoured Sir Stelios and his Foundation at its annual gala in London. The billionaire and Monegasque resident received an award in recognition of the Foundation’s work in Greece, helping the country to combat poverty through its “Food from the Heart” programme, and providing financial support to bereaved families in the country following the fires and train crash that claimed the lives of more than 100 people. The $25,000 award will be used to fund the third Stelios Awards for Young Entrepreneurs in Greece in 2024.

During the evening event held in the Principality, Sir Stelios and George Stamas, the NGO’s co-founder and Chairman of the Board, took the floor to explain the missions of the Hellenic Initiative, which supports the country’s economic development and promotes job creation. More than 20.5 million euros have been raised since the NGO was founded, and have subsequently been distributed among 100 different organisations.

The presentation clearly achieved its goal, with guests donating 30,000 euros over the course of the evening. Sir Stelios’ Foundation matched that amount, with a total of 60,000 euros officially donated to the Hellenic Initiative.