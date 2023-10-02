Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou’s Foundation raises €864,000 for Pelagos Sanctuary

The cheque was handed over in the presence of Prince Albert II.

An exceptional amount, to say the least, was raised by the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, thanks to 60 benefactors. 864,000 euros were raised on Wednesday 27 September for the Pelagos Sanctuary in the Mediterranean Sea.

The agreement between France, Italy and Monaco was signed in 1999 to protect the marine species that frequent this vast maritime area. Sir Stelios’ foundation is supporting the work that is spearheaded by the Prince Albert II Foundation and the NGO, WWF.

Donors were made aware of the work carried out by the NGO and the Foundation. 223,000 euros were raised at the 11th annual dinner organised by the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, A further 170,000 euros were subsequently raised at a live auction on the night. That total of €393,000 was then supplemented by 10% by the UBS Optimus Foundation, and the total matched by the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation itself.

The grand total was then split evenly between the Prince’s Foundation and WWF. “I am touched that so many friends responded to the call to save our seas! The Pelagos sanctuary is very close to our home and we have to preserve it. The sum raised is up 154% on last year and brings the grand total raised for the cause by our joint efforts since 2013 to 2.5 million euro. We are looking forward to breaking the record again next year as we are here to help for the long run!” said Sir Stelios.