Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou rewards three young Cypriot entrepreneurs

And that’s a first for the Foundation in Cyprus!

Entrepreneurship front and centre. On 15 September, the Cyprus Mail published an article devoted to Monegasque resident and founder of the easyJet group, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou. It was in Cyprus, a country that is close to his roots, that the billionaire rewarded three recipients as part of the “Stelios Awards for Young Entrepreneurs”.

The competition was organised by the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation and attracted 23 entries. The three winners walked away with the handsome sums of €30,000, €20,000 and €10,000, making a total of €60,000.

First prize went to Theodoros Panayides, for his restaurant Stavros, in Pedoulas, which serves traditional Cypriot dishes. The happy winner has said that the €30,000 will be used to expand his concept, promoting Cypriot tradition and culture.

Second prize went to Hasan Siber, for his olive oil company, Colive Ltd. The oil is produced from olives grown in the north and south of the island, promoting economic cooperation and peace between the two communities. The company’s profits are dedicated to creating a bigger farming community in conflict areas. The island has been divided between Greek and Turkish Cypriots for many years.

A prize that could become an institution

The third award was given to Eudokia Hadjiadamos for his Luluki Coffee and Donuts Shop in Aglandjia. The shop combines traditional and unusual flavours, while offering vegan options and original dishes, such as donut-pancakes, donut-burgers and donut-sandwiches.

Although he could not be physically present at the ceremony, which was conducted by one of the Foundation’s members, Rena Rouvitha-Panou, Sir Stelios did however congratulate the winners via Zoom. “We have chosen three worthy consumer facing start-ups, two of which are in the hospitality sector and one in the production of top-quality agricultural products for retail. The fact that one of the three winners runs a business in my late father’s homeland, Pedoulas, makes today’s award ceremony even more special,” he said.

This competition could well be repeated or even, according to the article, “become an institution in Cyprus,” as are the Stelios Bi-Communal Awards, which have been rewarding commercial cooperation between the two communities in Cyprus since 2009.

Sir Stelios’ philanthropy and innovative vision have been praised on several occasions, including in Monaco by Frédéric Genta, the Interministerial Delegate for Attractivity and Digital Transition. He recently met Sir Stelios, whom he described in a LinkedIn publication as “not only a talented businessman but also an active philanthropist.”

Frédéric Genta welcomed Sir Stelios’ presence on Monegasque soil – © Frédéric Genta via LinkedIn

“The presence of figures such as Stelios in Monaco enriches our community and demonstrates the attractiveness of our country, which is seen as a platform for entrepreneurs and for all those who feel concerned about the common good,” he added.