Preview: AS Monaco fully focused on triumphing over Brest

Having moved into second spot in Ligue 1 last weekend, AS Monaco will be looking to keep the ball rolling when they tackle Brest away from home this Saturday.

After a week of solid preparation ahead of this crucial clash, Adi Hutter took some time to attend the pre-match press conference.

Good form

First on the agenda was ASM’s excellent run of form in league action, which has seen them win six of their last nine matches.

“One of the reasons for this good run is that almost all the players are available. Also, with only one game per week, it helps us work more on details and our style of play. In my opinion, these are the two reasons why we have gained stability. Against Nice, we deserved the victory because we were the best team on the pitch. I was really happy and satisfied with our performance in the derby,” Hutter commented.

Attacking options

When asked for his opinion on playing two strikers together in the form of Mika Biereth and Breel Embolo and his attacking options, the Austrian manager’s answer made for interesting reading.

“We have also played several matches in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Right now, I feel like Mika Biereth and Breel Embolo are combining well and scoring goals. Balogun is also back, and George is in good shape. So we have more options,” explained Hutter.

“Embolo may indeed have regained some confidence. In the past, we played more often in a 4-2-3-1 formation, where the opposing defence was more focused on him, which is perhaps less the case since the arrival of Mika, who obsesses the defenders’ attention because he scores a lot. Balo and George are also capable of scoring goals. As I said, there is a good understanding between Mika and him.

“The most important thing for me is that we perform well on the pitch. This was the case against Nice, where, after analysis, I didn’t notice many negative points. We clearly dominated the game and were able to change the result. We now have 16 points after being behind; this shows character and reaction.”

Number 10 station

Given the many options Hutter has at his disposal for the playmaking slot, it was intriguing to see him explain the situation in a typically insightful manner.

“I’m happy that everyone is back, but on the other hand, it’s clear that some players might lose a few minutes. I’m happy that Golovin is available, that means we have Maghnes, Taki and Eliesse in that number 10 position – not to mention the four strikers. I’d like everyone to play, but it’s not possible. I have confidence in the quality of my squad. We have top players who can help us in every game and in every situation,” he told the media.

Mawissa impressing

Next on the docket was the promising performances of exciting youngster Christian Mawissa, who continues to go from strength to strength.

“The pressure is not the same in Toulouse or Monaco, there is also more competition. His performances can be seen in waves, but if we look at the last few weeks, he has progressed and continued to develop. To give you an example, in Toulouse, he received a yellow card after two minutes. Everyone expected me to replace him at half-time, but it was important for me to see how he would react. He did it in the best possible way, as was the case in Angers too,” reflected the astute tactician.

“He’s on a very good path. He’s powerful and energetic. Thilo also helps him a lot because he communicates with him often. We’re happy that Christian is at AS Monaco. His main job is to defend. Of course, he can still improve his heading game, especially on offensive set pieces, in order to be a threat like Thilo, for example. But we mustn’t forget that he’s only 19 years old. So he’s a young player whose development we must pay attention to.”

Powers of recovery

Fresh from producing a sensational comeback to defeat OGC Nice in the derby, how Hutter’s ASM recovered from going behind was a key talking point. And the 55-year-old was keen to stress his delight at the spirit and character displayed by his troops.

“Recently, I received several questions about the fact that we were unable to beat the big teams in the league. We did it after being 1-0 down against Nice; it was necessary. We are entering the final stretch; we will have to win as many matches as possible. Brest is our opponent this weekend away; we will have to show the same mentality and character to get results until the end of the season,” asserted the former Eintracht Frankfurt boss.

The challenge of Brest

When quizzed on the threat posed by Brest, Hutter was full of praise for Eric Roy’s team, making particular note of what a fine Champions League run they enjoyed.

“What Eric Roy is doing at Brest is impressive. They’ve had a fantastic run in the Champions League. They’re in a similar situation to us, having more time to train now. It will be an interesting match against a team that plays with a clear structure and style of play. Pierre Lees-Melou is a key player in midfield, and Ludovic Ajorque is a threat up front,” insisted the experienced Hutter.

“Romain Del Castillo is back, and Kenny Lala is making a lot of crosses, so we’ll have to be careful with that, as well as with set pieces. We had a good game there last year, winning 2-0 in an important period. Saturday will be a new match and a new opportunity. We’ll have to repeat Nice’s performance to win. Otherwise, we could run into difficulties.”

Eyes on

Seeing as Nice lost to Nantes to kick off Matchday 28, capitalising on this by securing all three points vs Brest would be massive for Monaco’s hopes of clinching Champions League qualification for next season.