Casino de Monte-Carlo: where to park?

It is THE iconic place to visit during a stay in the Principality.

Located in the heart of the ‘Carré d’Or’ (Golden Square), Monte-Carlo Casino is the benchmark in gaming and entertainment throughout Europe and the rest of the world. Its hushed atmosphere and Belle Époque architecture has drawn some of the greatest film directors, serving as a backdrop for the Never Say Never Again and GoldenEye Bond films, and Fast and Furious 5, among others.

On-street

If you go there by car, you can either park in the street, if there are free spaces, or in the underground car parks nearby. In terms of the first option, you should be aware that there are only 1,000 on-street parking spaces in the whole of the Principality.

Prices: for on-street parking, the usual rate is €2.40 per hour, payable directly at the parking meters or via the PayByPhone and Monapass applications. It is a little more expensive on the boulevard des Moulins and the upper part of rue Grimaldi, where parking costs €1.50 per half-hour. Parking is free for electric vehicles, as well as for all motorists on Sundays. Please note that the maximum parking time is two hours in most neighbourhoods.

In public car parks

Around forty public car parks and nearly 20,000 parking bays are dotted around the Principality. An interactive map enables you to find available spots, in real time. Specify the desired location and intended parking time, and it will show the nearest car park by means of a flashing blue dot.

To get to the Casino, the closest car park is the Casino car park, on allée des Boulingrins. It has about 600 spaces. But if that one is full, there are other car parks nearby: the Saint-Charles car park, Avenue Saint-Charles; the Louis II car park, Boulevard Louis II; the Auditorium Rainier III car park, Boulevard Louis II; and the Saint Laurent car park, Avenue Saint-Laurent.

A banner on the right also shows the full list of car parks in Monaco. To make things even easier, the street where the car park entrance is situated, and a prediction of the number of remaining spaces, are also provided.

Prices: With the exception of six specific car parks (the two park-and-ride facilities and the Abbaye, Place d’Armes, Les Oliviers and Bellevue car parks), all Monaco car parks charge the same rates. The first hour is free. However, charges are €2.70 for 75 minutes, €4.20 for 1.5 hours, €5.70 for an hour and tree-quarters and 7 euros for 2 hours. There is a sliding scale of charges, with 3 hours of parking costing 11 euros, and €14.50 for 4 hours… Prices are lower at night – between 7pm and 8am – at €0.70 per hour. Please note: entry is not free on Saturdays or Sundays, the weekend rates are the same as for weekdays.

Car lovers will have noticed that many supercars are parked on the Place du Casino. A fact that the tourists love, as selfie opportunities abound! Casino or Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) restaurant and hotel guests can park on the Place du Casino. At certain times of the year, the SBM may provide free parking to members of the My Monte-Carlo loyalty programme. This was the case for Café de Paris Casino clients throughout December 2023 for example.

Note: there are only two casinos left in Monaco, the Casino de Monte-Carlo and close to it, the Casino Café de Paris. The Sun Casino at the Fairmont Hotel closed recently.

Practical details:

