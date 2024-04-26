Where and how to party during the Monaco Grand Prix?

Monaco-Tribune’s top 5 recommendations.

We’re nearly there! Thursday 23 May marks the start of the Monaco Grand Prix 2023, which runs until Sunday 26 May.

But in the Principality, the Grand Prix is not just about the high-speed racing! Every year, it’s a chance to party, night and day. Here are a few suggestions.

1. Sunset Monaco, a non-stop party

Sunset Monaco starts at midday – © Camille Dufosse

Day or night, why choose? From Friday 24 May until Sunday, Sunset Monaco will be at Le Méridien Beach Plaza from midday to midnight! The programme features some twenty musical artists in a chic, relaxed atmosphere. And keep an eye out: the event is usually a favourite with celebrities.

Booking ahead is strongly advised via the event’s website.

2. Amber Lounge lights up the night

Three exclusive DJ sets with Amber Lounge – © Amber Lounge

The Amber Lounge parties welcome night owls from Friday through Sunday, with exclusive DJ sets. This year, Amber Lounge is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The « afterparties » following the F1 qualifications and race on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 May will take place in a On Friday 24 May, an exclusive on-board party will celebrate the start of the Monaco Grand Prix weekend. The qualifying and F1 race afterparties on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 May will be held in a reimagined, bespoke pop-up club on the terrace of Le Méridien Beach Plaza. You will remember that Amber Lounge also organises an annual charity fashion show.

Book online or on +33 7 88 84 67 01

3. Twiga and its dinner shows

As well as music, Twiga also provides dinner shows – © Twiga Monte-Carlo

DJs will also be there, especially at Twiga at the Grimaldi Forum ! Bob Sinclar will be in the Principality on Sunday 26 May. DJ Magnum spins on Thursday, Purple Disco Machine on Friday and Marco Carola on Saturday. Beforehand, why not enjoy one of the dinner shows, with Alessandro Ristori and The Portofinos ?

Reservations via Twiga World or +377 99 99 25 50

4. Jimmy’z, a must-do in Monaco

© Monte-Carlo SBM

From Thursday 23 to Sunday 26 May, Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo will be revving up for the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix, with a programme of champions. Adriatique is in the house on Friday, Blondish + DIPLO on Saturday and Black Coffee on Sunday.

Bookings on +377 6 80 86 21 08

5. The Grand Prix on land and sea

La Rascasse welcomes partygoers after the races – © Monte-Carlo SBM

What better way to celebrate the Grand Prix than on the Grand Prix bend? Thanks to its exceptional location, La Rascasse is an iconic spot to watch the cars racing by day and have fun by night. But it’s not the only place in Port Hercule that is in tune with the Grand Prix: Jack’s and the Brasserie de Monaco are also ready to welcome you with a drink.