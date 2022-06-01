As it did last year, Amber Lounge Fashion organised its traditional charity fashion show on the weekend of the Monaco Grand Prix. An auction ensued, with the proceeds going to the Caudwell Children charity.

What better setting for a catwalk than the glass Atrium of the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. The Amber Lounge Fashion Show was attended by many designers and brands, as well as racing car drivers who modelled designs by Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger and Armani.

On show were: “AN-Y1, a capsule collection from the Gulf by Anu Hinduja and Nandita Mahtani”, Alter by Pauline Ducruet, Arleo presenting a collection of sustainable swimwear; Gina Frias, Dea Madre and Daniele Giovani. Arthur Leclerc opened proceedings for the drivers.

The ensuing annual auction raised the impressive sum of EUR 400 000. This will certainly help the Caudwell Children charity, which works to give practical and emotional support to children with disabilities, to improve their daily lives.