Monaco Grand Prix: Amber Lounge to celebrate 20th anniversary 

The iconic afterparty venue will be uncorking the champagne in an envied superyacht trackside spot, back where it began, in Monaco.

Amber Lounge is “the original and world’s most exclusive VIP lifestyle event”, following the Formula 1 caravan to key destinations around the globe. On race weekends, after all the action on the track is over, the international jet-set, royalty, film stars, A-List celebrities and the Formula 1 community head there to enjoy “ultra luxe post race hospitality and the ultimate trackside afterparty experience.”

This year, Amber Lounge is back where it began in Monaco, to celebrate twenty years of providing Grand Prix entertainment, with spectacular superyacht trackside viewing and race afterparties in store.

Originally created to provide a post-race destination for drivers and the elite, Amber Lounge Monaco became a pioneer of Grand Prix party culture around the world. Now, on qualifying and race nights, a “highly curated, experiential nightclub concept” provides endless free flowing Champagne for all, immersive entertainment, unexpected surprises and famous performers – from Kylie Minogue to Fatman Scoop.

In addition to the well-known F1 drivers, Amber Lounge has expanded over the intervening two decades to welcome the rich and famous, attracting a star-studded guest list, wherever the race is being held. With, of course, the unique ‘plus’ of superyacht trackside entertainment when it comes to Monaco on the Grand Prix weekend.

By day…

According to its press release, “The Amber Lounge state of the art tri-deck, 108-foot Ferretti superyacht has claimed the most sought-after trackside location for VIP race viewing. Moored a few feet from the famous Tabac corner, guests will be able to feel the adrenaline of the race up-close for the entire 2024 weekend.”

With “luxury tender transfers, an all-day open bar, free flowing Champagne and cocktails, Mediterranean lunch buffets, and live DJ mixes for all three days,” you can watch all the practice, qualifying and race action in style.

By night…



On Friday 24 May, an exclusive on-board party will celebrate the start of the Monaco Grand Prix weekend. The qualifying and F1 race afterparties on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 May will be held in a reimagined, bespoke pop-up club on the terrace of Le Méridien Beach Plaza – the only hotel in Monte-Carlo with its own private beach and direct tender access to the track.

“Amber Lounge Monaco 2024 is set to raise the bar even higher than before. We’re thrilled to be celebrating two decades at the helm of the F1 party scene and are committed to carrying Amber Lounge’s legacy forward. In the years to come, we’ll continue to innovate and bring new, more exceptional party experiences to Grand Prix guests around the world,” said Lauren Green, Managing Director, Amber Lounge Monaco.

Amber Lounge Monaco 2024 Price List:

Amber Lounge Yacht Party Friday: €650 per person

1-Day Yacht Race Viewing Package: €850 (Friday), €2,000 (Saturday), €3,500 (Sunday – Waitlist) per person

2-Day Yacht Race Viewing Package (Saturday & Sunday): €4,200 per person

3-Day Yacht Race Viewing Package: €5,100 per person

Amber Lounge Afterparty Passes: €600 (Saturday), €800 (Sunday)

Amber Lounge Afterparty table prices range from €1,275 for a shared table on the Saturday to €40,000 for the Platinum (10 pax) package on the Sunday

Tickets and VIP Table Packages are available online via amber-lounge.com/monaco

Enquiries: monaco@amber-lounge.com