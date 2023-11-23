81st Monaco Grand Prix: Tickets now on sale
The next Formula 1 Grand Prix through the streets of the Principality will be held from Thursday, 23 May to Sunday, 26 May 2024.
Following on from a 2023 edition that was won by Max Verstappen, the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix is set to return in May next year.
With the event still a few months away, the Automobile Club of Monaco has announced that online ticket sales are now open, for both the F1 and Historic Monaco Grand Prix races.
As well as daily tickets, fans can also book 2-day (Saturday, Sunday) and 3-day (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) packages.
For more information, head over to the Automobile Club of Monaco on-line ticketing service.
Prices
The schedule
Thursday 23 May 2024:
Formula 3 – Practice
Formula 2 – Practice
Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup – Practice
Friday 24 May 2024:
Formula 3 – Qualifications
Formula 2 – Qualifications
Formula 1 – Free practice sessions 1 and 2
Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup – Qualifications
Saturday 25 May 2024:
Formula 3 – Sprint
Formula 2 – Sprint
Formula 1 – Free practice session 3 and qualifications
Sunday 26 May 2024:
Formula 3 – Race
Formula 2 – Race
Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup – Race
Formula 1 – 81st Monaco Grand Prix