81st Monaco Grand Prix: Tickets now on sale

By Romain Boisaubert
Published on 23 November 2023
Monaco-Grand-Prix-ACM
Tickets are now available for the 81st edition of the Monaco Grand Prix (Photo © Automobile Club of Monaco)
The next Formula 1 Grand Prix through the streets of the Principality will be held from Thursday, 23 May to Sunday, 26 May 2024. 

Following on from  a 2023 edition that was won by Max Verstappen, the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix is set to return in May next year.

With the event still a few months away, the Automobile Club of Monaco has announced that online ticket sales are now open, for both the F1 and Historic Monaco Grand Prix races.

As well as daily tickets, fans can also book 2-day (Saturday, Sunday) and 3-day (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) packages.

For more information, head over to the Automobile Club of Monaco on-line ticketing service.

Prices

The schedule

Thursday 23 May 2024:

Formula 3 – Practice

Formula 2 – Practice

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup – Practice

Friday 24 May 2024:

Formula 3 – Qualifications

Formula 2 – Qualifications

Formula 1 – Free practice sessions 1 and 2

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup – Qualifications

Saturday 25 May 2024:

Formula 3 – Sprint

Formula 2 – Sprint

Formula 1 – Free practice session 3 and qualifications

Sunday 26 May 2024:

Formula 3 – Race

Formula 2 – Race

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup – Race

Formula 1 – 81st Monaco Grand Prix