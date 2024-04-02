Where to enjoy Monaco Grand Prix, if not in the stands

On the weekend of the Monaco Grand Prix, many spectators and Formula 1 enthusiasts manage to enjoy the spectacle and atmosphere of the race, without buying a ticket! This year it’s the weekend of May 23 to 26.

During the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, it’s often all about coming first. First over the finish line for the drivers and first to the best spots for the spectators. From Thursday to Sunday, the day of the race, the crowds grow exponentially. As you arrive at Monaco station, you will be screened by a heavy security presence. Once you are through that, head up to the Rocher district, where you may be able to see some of the track’s bends. Many people head there every year, but you need to be an early bird if you want to be at the front of the railings. Although it is very far from the track itself, the spot affords an all-round view and you will still hear the roar of the cars echoing around the Principality.

A few turns can be seen from the Rocher de Monaco. © Monaco Tribune

For fans who would like to follow the race lilve and for free, it is always broadcast in the Fanzone at the La Condamine Market. There will also be plenty of entertainment there over the course of the weekend. You can meet the drivers, try out the Formula 1 simulator, buy a souvenir… It’s a great way to soak up the event’s atmosphere.

The La Condamine Market hosts a Fanzone throughout the Grand Prix weekend. © Monaco Tribune

Another low(er)-cost way to enjoy the Grand Prix is in one of the different Monegasque restaurants that are open over the May weekend. Many of them show the race or qualifications on screens. But again, the tables are often booked in advance and are quickly sold out.

At Port Hercule, where the race starts, several restaurants promote their proximity to the Monaco Grand Prix. L’Escale for example, located just a few metres from Boulevard Albert I and the famous F1 racing cars. Not far from there, the Quai des Artistes also has a breathtaking view. As expected, lunch reservations for the restaurant are fully booked for the May weekend. The same goes for Caffè Milano.

Others run special Grand Prix deals, such as the Botticelli. At the heart of the circuit, the restaurant offers a direct view of the Sainte Dévote bend and the climb to the Casino. It has a capacity of 300 seats and offers an exclusive package with a ticket, your meal and of course the view. Book early to avoid disappointment as the saying goes. Take your pick!

