Monaco Grand Prix 2024: how to get there and get around town?

Monaco Tribune presents a complete guide to getting around the Principality during the upcoming race weekends (E-Prix, historic Grand Prix, F1 Grand Prix).

Summer is usually a very busy time in Monaco. With its many sporting events, the Principality is a magnet for sports fans in general and motor sports fans in particular.

Three races will take place this year from 27 April to 26 May, : the E-Prix, the Historic Grand Prix and the F1 Grand Prix. And while many cars will battle it out on the track, many more will be bringing spectators into town. Here’s our advice on how to not get stuck in a jam!

Train and bus: a safe bet

There are several different means of transport available, but the train is the easiest and most economical. You can leave your car in a car park and then take the train to Monaco from Cannes, Nice or Menton.

Trains run every 15 minutes, and the one-way fare is €11.30 from Cannes, €4.90 from Nice and €2.90 from Menton. The train will also save you time, as the trip takes one hour from Cannes, twenty minutes from Nice and ten minutes from Menton.

The ZOU! transportation company also runs buses into Monaco. The number 600 runs from Nice and Menton, for example. Tickets cost €2.50 each. The advantage of the #600 bus is that it can drop you off at different locations in Monaco, including the Monte-Carlo Casino, the Tourist Office and the SNCF train station.

The new Les Salines car park

There are plenty of car parks to choose from, including a new one at Les Salines.

This brand new car park, with a capacity of 1,800 spaces, will offer a free shuttle service for users on race weekends. The shuttles will take you into the city centre and back. The car park will also be giving a 50% discount on parking prices during the Grands Prix, with the exception of 25 and 26 May.

Scan the QR code for more information about the car park and the shuttle buses.

Shuttle QR code

Another option for car users would be the park-and-ride facilities in Beausoleil, Cap d’Ail and Roquebrune-Cap-Martin.

You can also travel to the Principality using car-sharing applications such as BlaBlaCar. You’ll also find car-sharing offers on social media, so check regularly as they tend to get snapped up pretty quickly.

We recommend four ways to get around: boat, bike, bus and on foot. Bikes are handy as there a lot of Monabike self-service electric bike stations. The bikes are reasonably priced, at €1 for less than 30 minutes or €3 for the whole day. It should be noted that some stations will be unavailable on race weekends, however.

Monaco also has electric boats, with the added advantage of being a great way to see Port Hercule. One-way or return crossings (valid for 30 minutes) cost €2, the 24-hour pass is €5.50 and the 48-hour pass is €8.50. There is a free bus transfer when you come off the boat, but you only have 30 minutes to take advantage of it. For more information, check out the website.

You can get around on thePrincipality’s buses (but watch out for diversions!). You can simulate your route on the Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco website and prices are the same as for the boat.

You can use your own phone to find your way around on foot. It should be noted that access to the Monegasque telephone network has been made easier for French phone operator users recently. There are no surcharges if you come from the European Union.

The Monapass application provides real-time practical information on the Monegasque transport system.