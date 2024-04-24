2024 Monaco E-prix: all you need to know
La 7th edition of the Monaco E-Prix is almost upon us. On Saturday 27 April, the best Formula E drivers will be battling it out on the Principality’s track. Here’s everything you need to know in the run-up to this iconic event.
For seven years now, the E-Prix has taken place on the Monaco circuit a few weeks before the legendary Formula 1 Grand Prix. Made up entirely of 100% electric single-seaters, the E-Prix stands out because of its more environmentally-friendly approach.
Free practice sessions, qualifications, racing, meeting the drivers and festivities… it’s going to be an intense day in the Principality, so make sure to book your tickets !
Schedule – Saturday, April 27
- 07.30 – 08.00 am: Free Practice 1
- 09.10 – 09.40 am: Free Practice 2
- 10.40 – 10.52 am: Group A qualifications
- 10.57 – 11.09 am: Group B qualifications
- 11.25 – 11.40 am: Qualification quarter-final
- 11.44 – 11.54 am: Qualification semi-final
- 11.58 am – 12.03 pm: Qualification final
- 02.33 – 03.03 pm: Starting grid
- 03.03 – 04.03 pm: Monaco E-Prix Race
- 04.03 – 05.05 pm: Podium – Awards Ceremony
We recommend using public transport to get there, by train or bus. Especially since the exits from Monaco train station are close to the entrances to the stands.
The competitors
Sébastien Buemi, Jean-Éric Vergne, Antonio Felix Da Costa, Stoffel Vandoorne: some great drivers already feature on the winners’ list. Last year, the New Zealander Nick Cassidy, of Jaguar TCS Racing and Mitch Evans’ compatriot and team-mate, took the title.
Currently, the German driver Pascal Wehrlein is at the top of the leaderboard. The full list of drivers can be found on the FIA Formula E website.
Not just racing…
Off the track, the atmosphere will be just as electric. Celebrities, car racing enthusiasts and first-timers will rub shoulders in the busy streets of the Principality. The Allianz Fan Village will be set up on Port Hercule, providing an unforgettable spectator experience. Immersive activities will be on offer throughout the day, i
- Live music and shows.
- Gaming Arena: you can test your driving skills on race simulators, with a virtual version of the real circuit.
- Autograph session: keep your eyes peeled after the race, so you can meet and chat with your favourite drivers.
- Children’s area: a dedicated space for the little ones offers a complete exploration and awareness experience about sustainable development.