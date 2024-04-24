2024 Monaco E-prix: all you need to know

Monaco will be hosting the 9th round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, on April 27 © Communication Department / Michael Alesi

La 7th edition of the Monaco E-Prix is almost upon us. On Saturday 27 April, the best Formula E drivers will be battling it out on the Principality’s track. Here’s everything you need to know in the run-up to this iconic event.

For seven years now, the E-Prix has taken place on the Monaco circuit a few weeks before the legendary Formula 1 Grand Prix. Made up entirely of 100% electric single-seaters, the E-Prix stands out because of its more environmentally-friendly approach.

Free practice sessions, qualifications, racing, meeting the drivers and festivities… it’s going to be an intense day in the Principality, so make sure to book your tickets !

Schedule – Saturday, April 27

07.30 – 08.00 am: Free Practice 1

09.10 – 09.40 am: Free Practice 2

10.40 – 10.52 am: Group A qualifications

10.57 – 11.09 am: Group B qualifications

11.25 – 11.40 am: Qualification quarter-final

11.44 – 11.54 am: Qualification semi-final

11.58 am – 12.03 pm: Qualification final

02.33 – 03.03 pm: Starting grid

03.03 – 04.03 pm: Monaco E-Prix Race

04.03 – 05.05 pm: Podium – Awards Ceremony

We recommend using public transport to get there, by train or bus. Especially since the exits from Monaco train station are close to the entrances to the stands.

Map of the 2024 circuit © Automobile Club de Monaco

The competitors

Sébastien Buemi, Jean-Éric Vergne, Antonio Felix Da Costa, Stoffel Vandoorne: some great drivers already feature on the winners’ list. Last year, the New Zealander Nick Cassidy, of Jaguar TCS Racing and Mitch Evans’ compatriot and team-mate, took the title.

Currently, the German driver Pascal Wehrlein is at the top of the leaderboard. The full list of drivers can be found on the FIA Formula E website.

Not just racing…

Off the track, the atmosphere will be just as electric. Celebrities, car racing enthusiasts and first-timers will rub shoulders in the busy streets of the Principality. The Allianz Fan Village will be set up on Port Hercule, providing an unforgettable spectator experience. Immersive activities will be on offer throughout the day, i