Monaco E-Prix 2023: Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing) tastes victory

The New Zealand driver won the race on Saturday afternoon ahead of Mitch Evans (Jaguar) and Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti). Nick Cassidy took the win, and therefore the lead in the world championship.

He is undoubtedly the man of the moment in Formula E. After his victory at the Berlin E-Prix in the last round, Nick Cassidy was back on top of the box in the Principality.

Guaranteed suspense, full programme, resurfaced track… 5 reasons to follow the Monaco E-Prix 2023

Starting from tenth on the grid, the Envision driver won a race that ended behind the safety car following a collision at the end between Dan Ticktum (Nio 333 Racing) and Maximilian Günther (Maserati Racing).

A precious victory for the New Zealander who took advantage of it to wrest the top spot in the world championship from Pascal Wehrlein (Porsche), only eleventh in the race. He now has a 21-point lead over the German.

Unlucky Norman Nato

Norman Nato from Antibes, who started fourth, may have a few regrets. Due to a pit stop after an accident, the local driver had to settle for an eighteenth place finish.

Maserati, Venturi’s successor n Formula E, had a difficult weekend with Maximilian Günther retiring and Edoardo Mortara finishing eleventh.

The next date in the e-calendar is 3 and 4 June in Jakarta (Indonesia), with more E-Prix events that should be equally spectacular.