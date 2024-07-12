Many surprises in store for AS Monaco’s centenary season!

AS Monaco is celebrating its 100th anniversary and has many birthday surprises for its supporters! © AS Monaco

This season marks the hundredth anniversary of AS Monaco, a historic year for the Principality club, which has planned a host of surprises for its keen supporters. As well as celebrating the milestone, the club is getting set for a long-awaited return to the Champions League.

On August 23, AS Monaco will blow out its hundredth candle, celebrating an adventure that began in 1924 with the merger of several local clubs. Over the course of the intervening century, AS Monaco has become one of France’s most prestigious clubs, winning eight French league titles, five French Cups, four Champions Trophies and one League Cup.

The club has also shone on the European stage, reaching four Champions League semi-finals and even a final, in 2004. Could they go as far, 20 years on?

A special collection of shirts and a festive village

For this unique season, the club unveiled a new home kit, and plans to reveal its away shirts and third kit in early August. A ‘100 years’ capsule collection will also be available, with specific branding on all media.

Make a note in your diary: from 1 to 25 August, Port Hercule will be transformed into an AS Monaco village! It will be a festive and interactive area, where fans can enjoy a range of activities, including a football pitch to show off their ball skills. Several surprise events will take place over the summer, providing moments to remember for all ages.

A film and a book to document the history

The centenary is an ideal occasion to delve into the history of the club, thanks to an exceptional film broadcast on AS Monaco’s media platforms. To go with the film, a landmark book wiil be published in August, retracing the key moments and emblematic figures to have left their mark on the club.

A big celebration in the home game against Montpellier

There will be a host of surprises at the Louis-II Stadium on the weekend of 27 September, with AS Monaco playing at home against Montpellier, which is celebrating its own 50th anniversary. On the pitch, the players will wear a collector’s shirt, sold as a limited edition, with priority given to season ticket holders. The big celebration will enable former key players and loyal supporters to celebrate the special season together.

