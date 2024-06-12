AS Monaco launches special season ticket offer for club’s centenary

The offer also coincides with the Red and Whites returning to Europe’s most prestigious competition.

The Monegasques’ Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2023-2024 season has come to an end, and they wound it up in the best possible way. Finishing runners-up to PSG, the Principality’s club is finally back in the Champions League next season.

Thanks to a comprehensive and affordable package, fans will be able to enjoy 100% of the best of French and European football at very attractive prices, starting at €190 for the whole season, which works out at €19/month!

There is also a special deal for families. The package for one adult plus one child under 12 in the Munegu Family stand will be exclusively priced at €540 for the season, or €54 per month. Each additional child would add €95 to the family season ticket.

The big news this year is that it is now possible to pay in 10 instalments at no extra cost (for all subscriptions before 31 July via SEPA direct debit) to enjoy 21 matches (and more) at the Stade Louis-II.

Here are full details and prices of the season ticket offer: