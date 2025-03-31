Reaction: AS Monaco’s powers of recovery and striking brilliance on show in derby triumph

Following AS Monaco’s sensational 2-1 triumph over OGC Nice in the Côte d’Azur Derby, Adi Hutter, Maghnes Akliouche and Breel Embolo shared their reflections on what was a tremendous night at the office, plus a range of other topics.

Brilliant victory

Understandably delighted at securing all three points to move into second on the table, ASM’s manager cut a very content figure in his post-match comments, stating: “We had a good start to the match, and the first 20 minutes were very good. The missed penalty was a thing we’ve seen before, but the goal we conceded was a bit different this time because we had time to come back and change the result.

“We were the best team on the pitch; we deserved our victory in this Côte d’Azur Derby. Congratulations to my players! I also think our performance in the second half was very accomplished, and we were on top. I also want to salute Mika, who, after missing his penalty, scored a fantastic goal. It’s a very important victory.”

Embolo’s debrief

Speaking intelligently on his team’s superb effort to overcome Nice, Embolo’s take on the win was littered with insight.

“It’s true that it’s a very important victory, which gave us great emotions. It must be said that the situation before the match, with Marseille’s defeat, made the encounter even more special, with even more at stake! We played 25 very good first minutes by pressing them well, creating chances and even winning the penalty. Then we knew this is a team that has qualities in transition, whether with Jérémie Boga or Evann Guessand,” reflected the Swiss international.

“For ten minutes we were more passive, and they took advantage of that to punish us. But we showed a great reaction in the second half, and we knew we didn’t deserve to lose today. We had to break Nice’s deadlock by playing faster forward, attacking the box, because we know they know how to defend well. Mika freed us first, then I was lucky enough to make it 2-1. Despite everything, I think we could have taken control of the match earlier or won more comfortably.”

Game-changers

The powerful forward, who sealed the win for Les Monegasques with a smashing finish, then expressed his thoughts on the keys to his team coming back.

“After our good start without managing to convert, we just had to persist and force the Nice defence to give in. We just needed a goal to reverse the trend and allow us to string together opportunities. After Mika’s (Biereth) goal, there was more space and the balance of power changed, so it was easier for us.

“But I also want to congratulate the substitutes, especially Balo (Folarin Balogun), who came back after several months without playing, and even Golo (Aleksandr Golovin). We always said that we had a strong squad, and today was a team victory! Congratulations to the fans too, who pushed us hard at the start of the second half and after the 65th minute, because we knew it was only a matter of time to get the second goal.”

Biereth strikes again

Full of praise for Mika Biereth’s latest elite body of work, the Austrian tactician spoke glowingly about the Danish international, who responded admirably after missing an early penalty.

“It’s in his mentality and character; he never gives up and always fights for the team. Playing against a team like Nice is not always easy because they are solid defensively. This goal is very important for him. He has scored 12 goals since he arrived; it’s fantastic! We win and lose as a team, but tonight we were the better team, and we deserved the victory. It’s also a fantastic weekend for us to move up to second place,” he insisted.

Second place taken

Despite claiming second place courtesy of this win, Hutter was keen to stress there’s no room for his team to rest on their laurels, as the likes of Marseille, Lyon, Nice, Lille and Strasbourg will be nipping at their heels all the way.

“This is an important victory for the club and the fans, but it’s not over yet. The current momentum is certainly positive and fantastic for us, with second place regained, but we have tough opponents ahead of us in the last seven matches. The teams behind us won’t give up and won’t give us any concessions. We’ll have to work hard to achieve our goals, just like last season,” he explained.

“After the draw in Toulouse, we were fifth – we are now second. This proves that the standings are very tight. Many teams will be dangerous and will want to qualify for the Champions League. In any case, I am very happy with this victory. We seized the opportunity to overtake Marseille while distancing Nice in the standings. In the first leg of the Derby, we also dominated the first half but were reduced to 10 men in a stupid manner before losing. Today, as I said, we dominated the match, we were the best on the pitch, and we deserved to take the three points. It’s an important victory against a big team.”

Embolo then added: “I’m happy to be ahead of them, even though nothing is decided and there are still big games ahead of us, whether at home or away. We’ll have to give 150% in every game, and that’s really the mindset we want to continue with. We postponed the Paris Saint-Germain party, but above all, we have a lot of people behind us. It’s up to us to get second place.”

Akliouche’s immense impact

The wizardry of the masterful Akliouche was on full display, as the creative genius smartly assisted both of Monaco’s goals, plus wreaked havoc with his clever movement and exciting dribbling skills. “I managed to do some very good things in the second half and contribute to the team, so I’m happy,” he noted.

When quizzed on whether he can clinch the crown for most assists in Ligue 1, the player currently in second place in this category with eight assists gave an answer that made for fascinating reading. “I didn’t even know, you’re telling me, but it’s great! I’m continuing my progress, being more and more decisive and helping the team, and that’s the most important thing for me. Finishing as the best passer in Ligue 1? Why not! I’ll try to make as many assists as possible, but even goals, because we have to score too (smiles)! Tonight, I could have maybe scored one, but I managed to serve my attackers well, so I’m satisfied,” he said.

Race rolls on

Ready for the battle to secure Champions League qualification for next crusade, this memorable win will be a huge boost in their pursuit of turning this dream into a reality, as they still have to face off with OM, Strasbourg, Lyon and Lens in the all-important run-in.