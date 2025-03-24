Prince Albert II welcomes Kirsty Coventry’s historic election as head of the IOC

The appointment marks a decisive turning point in the Olympic world.

Kirsty Coventry was elected as the tenth President of the IOC at the 144th Session of the International Olympic Committee held in Costa Navarino, Greece. Her election is a historic one for the Olympic movement, as she is not only the first woman to hold this prestigious post, but also the first to represent the African continent.

The Sovereign, who was present at the historic session, immediately offered his “sincere congratulations” to the newly elected President, emphasising the importance of this “new chapter in Olympic history.”

Prince Albert II, who has been a member of the IOC since 1985 and currently chairs the Sustainability and Legacy Commission, took advantage of the election to stress his “attachment to the Olympic ideals” that the new President will be responsible for upholding.

Kirsty Coventry and Prince Albert II © IOC/Greg Martin

A champion in charge

A former elite Zimbabwean swimmer and seven-time Olympic medallist, 41-year-old Kirsty Coventry will officially take up her post on 23 June 2025, succeeding Thomas Bach, who has held the position since 2013. She will oversee the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

This election has a special significance in Monaco, where Kirsty Coventry has close ties. Princess Charlene, herself a former Olympic swimmer, personally invited her to leave the United States for a while to train in the Principality in the lead up to the London 2012 Olympic Games. A sporting friendship that today strengthens the ties between Monaco and the new IOC presidency.

The new President gave a moving testimony after her election: “This is an extraordinary moment. As a nine-year-old girl I never thought I’d be standing up here one day, getting to give back to this incredible Movement of ours.”

The election forms part of the IOC’s ongoing commitment “to sport and its universal values,” as the Prince’s Palace noted in its press release, since it marks a significant shift towards greater diversity in sports governance internationally.