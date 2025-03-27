Ligue 1: AS Monaco set for intense derby clash with OGC Nice

AS Monaco returns to action following the international break, as all eyes will be on reigning supreme against OGC Nice in what looms as a pulsating clash.

Attending the pre-match press conference ahead of the latest Côte d’Azur Derby, Adi Hutter was full of insight.

High stakes

With a Champions League spot on the line in this battle between the two French Riviera outfits, the first topic touched on was what a special occasion this fixture always is, and what a key match it is for his team.

“It’s only one match, but it’s a very important one! It’s the Derby de la Côte d’Azur, so it’s an event for everyone: the club, the fans and ourselves. Despite everything, it’s not the last match of the season, even if this duel will kick off the final stretch with these eight matches,” Hutter insisted.

© AS Monaco

“When you look at the standings, Saturday’s matchup is obviously all the more exciting as we have the same number of points and the same goal difference! So it’s a match that has a lot of interest for both teams, and we’re ready to play it.

“We’re fighting for three points first and foremost, as we do in every game, but it’s definitely a special moment in the season, in terms of the rivalry between the two teams. We’re playing at home, and we’ve gained confidence after the victory in Angers. In any case, we’ll have to put in the best possible performance if we want to win. But what’s certain is that it’s going to be a spectacular match.”

Nice’s threat

When quizzed on what a stern test facing Franck Haise’s superbly coached Nice will be, Hutter provided a typically excellent response on the challenge that awaits his team.

“To compare a little with last season, I think they have changed their way of playing. They are more aggressive, very physically strong, with players like Moïse Bombito and Evann Guessand, and press intensely. They also play very quickly up front and have a very clear philosophy with the three-man defence as the basis and a 3-4-3 system that favours transitions,” he told the media.

© AS Monaco

“It’s a bit of a change from last season’s Nice, which was more compact. There are players who can be threats to us, because, I repeat, they are one of the most physical teams in Ligue 1.”

International returns

Seeing as ASM sent a total of 25 players to play for their countries in the international break, it’ll be difficult for Hutter to pick the strongest starting line-up due to many of his players having embarked on brutal travel schedules and featured heavily for their nations.

“The players have arrived one after the other, so we will have to check with each of them if they are okay and how they are feeling. Especially for those who are returning from long trips like Vanderson, who is back from Argentina, and Takumi Minamino from Japan. We will see today who is likely to participate in training and return to form by tomorrow or stay in the gym,” commented the 55-year-old.

© AS Monaco

“In any case, it’s good that Mohammed (Salisu) got some playing time with Ghana, especially with two wins under his belt. Wilfried (Singo) had a very good match in Angers, before also getting two wins with Ivory Coast. It’s good that some players get some playing time with the national team if they’re slightly lacking it. And what’s more, they’re back in good health, so that’s the main thing.”

He then shared the good news that Folarin Balogun is back and ready to rumble, stating: “Balo is indeed back and available for Saturday’s match. He had the opportunity to play with the Elite Group against Brighton’s reserves and had a very good match, scoring a hat-trick. He’s ready to play.”

On the change of goalkeeper

Another interesting talking point was the goalkeeping situation, with Hutter confirming that Philipp Kohn will be lining up between the posts vs. the Eaglets ahead of Radoslaw Majecki.

“We’ll see if Philipp (Köhn) stays in place until the end of the season. In any case, he’ll be in the starting eleven against Nice. We decided to make a change and he brought home a clean sheet from Angers, where we were happy with his performance. It’s special as a coach to have to make this decision, even if you never know what can happen during a season,” explained the shrewd tactician.

© AS Monaco

“We believe in all our players, and it’s important to remember that we win and lose together. No one is solely responsible for the results! We are obviously at a pivotal moment in the season, at the start of the final sprint, and we are fully focused on our objectives.”

Earlier fixture

Upon reflecting on their clash earlier in the campaign, which ASM lost after being reduced to 10 men just before half-time, the Austrian manager spoke coherently on the highs and the lows of that encounter.

“We had a very good first half there, we were dominant. For this return leg, it will be, above all, very important to control our emotions, because that is the key to playing a good match. And we saw it in Nice, because when we were still eleven against ten, we were the best team on the pitch,” said Hutter.

© AS Monaco

“And after Vanderson’s sending off, the scenario completely changed! They still deserved their victory, even if the second goal came from a big mistake on our part. We had therefore lost points in this first match. We will once again have to keep our emotions in check.”

Eyes on

Eager to triumph in front of their home fans at the Stade Louis II, Ligue 1’s match of the round will be unmissable, as ASM will be doing everything in their power to secure all three points on the big stage.