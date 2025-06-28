AS Monaco’s 2025/2026 Ligue 1 fixture list revealed

The LFP has officially released the full fixture list for the 2025/2026 Ligue 1 season this Friday, and AS Monaco will begin their campaign at home against Le Havre on the weekend of August 15–17.

As many Monaco players prepare to return to training this Saturday, Les Monegasques now have confirmation of what their 2025/2026 Ligue 1 campaign looks like.

© AS Monaco

After their tough opener, Les Monegasques will venture to Lille for their first away game before welcoming Strasbourg on the weekend of August 31 ahead of the international break.

The highly anticipated derbies against OGC Nice are always key dates for AS Monaco supporters, with the encounter at the Stade Louis II scheduled for the weekend of October 5 (Matchday 7), while the away fixture at the Allianz Riviera will take place on the weekend of February 8 (Matchday 21).

© AS Monaco

Heavy hitters locked in

Monaco’s face-offs with Olympique de Marseille on December 14 at the Stade Vélodrome (Matchday 16) and on April 5 (Matchday 28) at home will also be vital. The clashes with reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain are set for November 30 at the Parc des Princes (Matchday 14) and March 8 at the Stade Louis-II (Matchday 25).

Strasbourg finale set

Adi Hütter’s men will then wrap up their Ligue 1 campaign with a trip to Stade de la Meinau to do battle with RC Strasbourg over the weekend of May 16, 2026. Their final home match will be a colossal one vs Lille, which looms as an unmissable contest.