Yacht Club de Monaco presents summer projects and innovations

Last Monday evening, June 24, Prince Albert II invited the members of the Yacht Club de Monaco to attend a presentation of the club’s flagship projects and welcome new members at the annual summer cocktail party.

The club’s 2,500 members from 82 nations include shipowners and yachting enthusiasts from all over the world. “More than ever, our Club is a place of convergence between generations, cultures, disciplines and commitments,” said Prince Albert II in his address.

© Yacht Club de Monaco

La Belle Classe Academy: certified maritime excellence

The Sovereign announced the RYA (Royal Yachting Association) accreditation obtained by La Belle Classe Academy, rewarding ten years of training provided for the yachting professions. The international certification will enable the club to develop its training programmes, in particular with the YCM Summer Yachting Camps offered to 16-22 year-olds this summer.

Innovation in favour of the environment

The event also honoured members whose yachts are entered in the SEA Index® initiative, a tool developed in collaboration with Credit Suisse to measure the carbon impact of superyachts. Around a hundred yachts are already taking part in the initiative, which covers twenty Mediterranean ports and is being rolled out in the Seychelles and Italy.

A busy summer programme

The season will include several major events. From 1 to 5 July, the 12th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge will see students, engineers and manufacturers explore alternative energies, with the participation of the Energy Observer laboratory ship.

In August, the legendary Palermo-Montecarlo race celebrates its 20th edition, while September sees the return of Monaco Classic Week – La Belle Classe (10-13 September), a biennial event dedicated to the maritime lifestyle.

The club is also taking part in the upcoming Admiral’s Cup in Cowes for the first time, with Peter Harrison and Pierre Casiraghi’s boats flying the Monegasque flag on British waters.