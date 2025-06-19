Pierre Casiraghi triumphs in Cowes and sets course for Admiral’s Cup

On 17 July we'll find out if the Monegasque crew can best the big names in world sailing © YCM

The vice-president of the Yacht Club de Monaco won the British IRC Championship at the helm of Jolt 6, just a few weeks before the prestigious Admiral’s Cup.

Pierre Casiraghi has just pulled off a masterstroke in Cowes. On Tuesday 17 June, the vice-president of the Yacht Club de Monaco won the British national IRC championship at the helm of Jolt 6, as part of the Royal Thames Yacht Club’s 250th anniversary celebrations. A timely win, with less than a month to go before the YCM’s historic first participation in the Admiral’s Cup (17 July – 1 August).

Admiral’s Cup: Pierre Casiraghi and Peter Harrison embark on historic challenge for Monegasque sailing

A tactical victory in the Solent

Competing in IRC 1 against a top-class field, Pierre Casiraghi managed to hold his own in tricky conditions. “Winning this event in Cowes in typical Solent conditions, with an unstable 10-18 knot westerly, was a real challenge,” the Monegasque helmsman explains. “The shifting wind and tidal current transitions made for a very tactical race, but our Carkeek 42 Jolt 6, quick in light airs, made the difference on key tacks.”

A cosmopolitan crew

The victory is the reward for painstaking work by an international crew of 10 sailors. “I’d like to highlight the exceptional work put in by our cosmopolitan crew of ten sailors, including Ben Saxton on tactics, Will Harris on navigation and Joey Newton and Cole Brauer on trimming,” says Pierre Casiraghi. The result is all the more remarkable given that the YCM vice-president was the only amateur helmsman, up against renowned professionals such as America’s Cup winner Dean Barker.

Boris Herrmann and Pierre Casiraghi set sail again with Malizia III

Two boats, one goal: the Admiral’s Cup

This victory is part of the overall strategy of the Jolt project, led by Peter Harrison, a member of the YCM. The Monaco team is fielding two complementary units: the TP52 Jolt 3 (skippered by Peter Harrison) and the Carkeek 42 Jolt 6 (Pierre Casiraghi). While Jolt 6 stood out in Cowes, Jolt 3 did well too, earning a solid 3rd place in IRC 0, after winning the RORC Easter Challenge in April.

The Admiral’s Cup 2025 promises to be an incredible event. This 24th edition will include 14 teams from 13 nations, including big names such as the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda and the New York Yacht Club, three-time winners of the event. “This latest victory is an important step, but the level will be even higher for the Admiral’s Cup, as there will be teams there very hard to beat. We must continue to train with rigour and determination to meet this new challenge,” cautions Pierre Casiraghi.

The demanding format switches between coastal regattas and offshore races, culminating in the legendary Rolex Fastnet Race. For the Yacht Club de Monaco, which is taking part in the legendary event for the first time, every detail counts. Reflexes, communication and technical performance: they are going through everything with a fine-tooth comb to ensure that they come to the start line as a well-oiled machine.