Paul Pogba officially signs for AS Monaco

French world champion Paul Pogba has signed a two-year contract with the Principality club, finally discovering Ligue 1 after notable spells in the Premier League and Serie A.

It’s now official. AS Monaco has confirmed the arrival of Paul Pogba, who will wear the red and white colours until June 30, 2027. Originally from Lagny-sur-Marne, the 32-year-old midfielder will finally taste the joys of the French championship after an exceptional international career.

© AS Monaco

A sparkling track record

Trained at Le Havre before moving to Manchester United in 2011, Pogba has established himself as one of the world’s leading figures in his position. His two spells at Juventus (2012-2016 and 2022-2024) were particularly prolific: four consecutive Serie A titles, two Coppa Italias, two Italian Super Cups and a Champions League final in 2015. In total, he played 190 matches with the Bianconeri, scoring 34 goals and providing 39 assists.

His return to Manchester United (2016-2022) confirmed his status: 233 matches, 39 goals and 51 assists, as well as a Europa League and an English League Cup win in 2017.

© AS Monaco

The tricolour star shines over the Principality

A pillar of the ‘93 generation, Pogba has a total of 91 caps for the French national team. A Golden Boy in 2013 after his U20 World Cup triumph, he quickly became a key figure for Les Bleus. His highlight: the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he scored a decisive goal in the final against Croatia. Added to his international list of achievements are the 2021 Nations League and two Euro finals (2016, 2020).

With 11 goals and nine assists for France, Pogba has undoubtedly made his mark on the international stage.

Big things are expected at Monaco too, and it’ll be exciting to see how he performs with the new season just around the corner.