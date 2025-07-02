Ansu Fati joins AS Monaco on loan from FC Barcelona

The 22-year-old Spanish international Ansu Fati has joined AS Monaco on loan from FC Barcelona with an option to buy.

Following the official announcement of Paul Pogba’s arrival, it is now Fati’s turn to wear the red and white jersey. AS Monaco has welcomed Ansu Fati for the 2025/2026 season.

After a stint in the Premier League with Brighton in 2023/2024, before returning to Barcelona last year, the exciting winger arrives with the ambition of returning to his best level on the Rock.

Born in Guinea-Bissau but trained in Andalusia, Fati emerged at a very young age at La Masia. His meteoric rise to prominence at Barcelona made a lasting impression, as he notably became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Champions League at 17 years and 40 days.

International experience

With Barça, the Spanish international made 123 appearances, scored 29 goals and provided eight assists. He has also won two Spanish league titles (2023 and 2025), two Spanish Cups (2021 and 2025) and two Spanish Super Cups (2023 and 2025).

Fati, who has been selected for Spain since 2020, has made several major international appearances too, with him present at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and contributing to Spain’s victory in the 2023 Nations League.

Ansu Fati prolonge avant d'être prêté à Monacohttps://t.co/WahhPpoJ5D — FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona_fra) July 1, 2025

Terrific opportunity

Despite a mixed 2023-2024 Premier League season with Brighton & Hove Albion (27 games and 4 goals) and few matches on the clock in 2024-2025 (3 starts for 11 matches played), Fati should certainly strengthen AS Monaco’s attacking sector for the coming season.

A versatile and tactically adaptable attacker, Fati can crucially operate as a winger, attacking midfielder or striker, which, in combination with his technical ability and impressive experience, makes him a strong fit for Monaco’s dynamic style of play. Daghe Ansu.