It’s back to work for AS Monaco players!

The holidays are over as AS Monaco players head back to the La Turbie Performance Centre © AS Monaco

On Monday, some of the AS Monaco players were back at the Performance Centre for pre-season tests, before a series of friendly matches and a training camp in Austria on 15 July.

With the exception of the international players, 15 squad members began the crucial first stage of medical tests on Monday. They will gradually be joined by their teammates between now and July 1st, when the whole squad will begin preparations for the new season, which will see AS Monaco taking part in the Champions League.

German international Thilo Kehrer undergoing medical tests © AS Monaco

Four friendly matches before Ligue 1 starts back

The first major goal for the Red & Whites is the friendly match against Servette Genève, recent winner of the Swiss cup, scheduled for July 6. Before that, the players who are available will resume training at the Performance Centre as of Wednesday afternoon.

Under the leadership of Adi Hütter, AS Monaco is planning a series of friendly matches to fine tune the players’ preparation. In addition to the match against Servette Genève, the club will face Cercle Bruges on 13 July at the Performance Centre. The Red and Whites will then head to the Netherlands for a final warm-up match against Feyenoord on 31 July.

A training camp is also planned in the Austrian coach’s homeland from 15 to 21 July. The trip to Windischgarsten will conclude with a match against Sturm Graz on 20 July. As a reminder, AS Monaco faced the 2023-24 Austrian champions in the group stage of the Europa League in 2021, emerging unbeaten with a win (1-0) and a draw (1-1).

2024-2025 championship starts Sunday 18 August

These intensive preparations are aimed at getting the team into the best possible shape for the upcoming Champions League season and the start of Ligue 1, as AS Monaco plays host to AS Saint-Etienne on Sunday 18 August, at the Stade Louis-II.

Monegasque fans will be pleased to see their side getting ready to face the challenges of the new season, which promises to be exciting!

Félix Lemaréchal undergoing medical tests © AS Monaco

