Superyacht Chef Competition to bring together exceptional chefs

This event gives shipowners and fine food enthusiasts the chance to discover the chefs' skills in workstations inspired by the constraints of yacht kitchens - © Superyacht Chef Competition

Nine contestants will take part in the competition on Thursday 4 April 2024.

The fifth edition of the Superyacht Chefs’ Competition is about to set sail. Organised by the Monaco Yacht Club in partnership with Bluewater, this major culinary event will celebrate the art of gastronomy at sea.

Under the watchful eye of Bernard d’Alessandri, Secretary General of the Monaco Yacht Club, and with the support of a host of industry professionals, this promises to be a thrilling edition.

Adaptability and creativity

Three-starred chef Glenn Viel, a fervent advocate of environmentally responsible cuisine, is heading up a prestigious international jury. He will be joined by famous names such as Marco Tognon, winner of the previous edition, and renowned chef Danny Davies, with over 25 years’ experience on board private yachts.

This year’s edition follows on from last year’s fabulous culinary event. Nine private yacht chefs will be competing: Paulo Ucha Longhi, Joelyanne Le Faucher, Mateusz Mitka, Margot Laurent, Enzo Di Gabro, Giacomo Seregni, Jérémie Gruson, Ava Faulkner and Melvin Costaglioli. Their creativity and adaptability will be put to the test during the competition.

The contest has all the right ingredients to ‘cook up’ a major event. The chefs will discover the secret ingredients of a mystery basket just before they start cooking. It won’t be ‘all plain sailing’ for the chefs, as the audience can decide to add an ingredient to the basket to throw them off balance.

Under the watchful eye of chef Duncan Biggs, they will also have to meet an anti-waste criterion, adding ‘a little spice’ to the competition. Spectators will also have a say, as they decide who deserves the best culinary presentation prize.

Beyond the competition itself, the Superyacht Chef Competition is part of the wider mission on the part of La Belle Classe Academy, Monaco Yacht Club’s training centre: to promote excellence in all aspects of yachting. So, get ready to be dazzled by extraordinary culinary creations at an event that guarantees a Mediterranean wave of flavours.