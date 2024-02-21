Cookery classes in and around Monaco

Cooking is an art form, and there’s no better way to improve than by taking lessons with the best.

Wish you could impress your family and friends with dishes worthy of a Michelin-starred restaurant? Monaco Tribune tells you where you can take cookery lessons between Monaco and Nice.

Cuisine sur Cours, Nice

Cuisine sur Cours, in Nice, offers an introduction to all things culinary. The cookery lessons given by Chef Aude are adjusted to the student’s ability and tastes. With 20 years’ experience in renowned establishments in France and abroad, she’ll be able to “guide you along the path to a meal that’s both simple and original.” Through the different classes she offers, Aude helps everyone to learn to cook, with lessons for children, teenagers and parents. And if you want to rattle those pots and pans regularly with Aude, you can also take out a subscription.

Further information: +33 4 93 96 17 29

Les Petits Farcis, Nice

At Les Petits Farcis, the focus is on Mediterranean culture. Over the course of a morning, the team will take you to discover the region’s delicious local produce in Nice’s markets, then it’s back to the kitchen to prepare seasonal recipes. Founded by Rosa Jackson, a former Canadian food journalist with a passion for French culture, Les Petits Farcis takes you on a culinary adventure “in the most Italian of French cities.”

Additional information: Les Petits Farcis

Du Goût & des Autres, Nice

“After 15 years in interior design, 6 years in the wine world and a pasty-maker’s vocational qualification (CAP), pastry-making became an obvious choice” – © Du Goût & des Autres

David Millereau teaches pastry-making at Du Goût & des Autres. He runs a host of classes focusing on sweet dishes in his workshop in Nice’s Cimiez district. On your own or in a group, you can choose from dozens of recipes suggested by David. “Ideal for celebrating a birthday with family or friends, or just having a good time with your significant other.”

Additional information: +33 6 12 63 83 39

École Française de Pizzaïolo, Cap d’Ail

The French Pizzaïolo School has been training chefs for 20 years. Founded by Eric Riem, the school has antennae in Paris, Lyon, Cap d’Ail and Nantes. From a simple two-day session to a one-month course, the French Pizzaiolo School teaches you how to master the typical Italian dish. The longer courses provide training in the pizza trade, and are mainly aimed at those who wish to take up the profession.

Additional information: +33 4 93 78 02 02

Chef Clément

After more than nine years in the business and 5,000 students trained, Chef Clément has made a real name for himself in many styles. On the strength of five years studying at the Lycée Hôtelier de Marseille, he offers cooking classes of different types. Meat, fish, vegetarian, pastry… Clément can share his culinary talents in your home, throughout the Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur region. His workshops are open to all, in groups or alone, at home or remotely.

Additional information: +33 6 65 24 49 07

L’Atelier Cuisine Niçoise

The Atelier Cuisine Niçoise is located in Nice’s old town, in the former Senate building. As the name suggests, the courses focus on Nice’s culinary heritage. With the family, as a couple, with friends or just to have fun, participants can learn how to make the emblematic recipes of the region. L’Atelier Cuisine Niçoise provides 12 workstations and all the necessary equipment.