Billionaire back at Sporting Monte-Carlo for summer

25 evenings, each with 30 artists, at the Sporting Monte-Carlo.

Following the success of the 2023 edition, the ‘Billionaire’ evenings, created by Flavio Briatore, are back at the Sporting Monte-Carlo’s Salle des Etoiles for 25 ultra-festive nights.

From 22 July until 21 August, the Monegasque ‘mecca’ will host extravagant shows combining fine dining, artistic performances and high-end entertainment. The formula has already been ‘tested and approved’ in the Italian entrepreneur’s restaurants, and is likely to make a lasting impression on the audience.

The announcement comes after an agreement between the Société des Bains de Mer and Flavio Briatore’s Majestas group. The Monegasque resident and Stéphane Valeri, Chairman of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, signed off on their renewed partnership on Friday 17 May.

Flavio Briatore, Founder of Billionaire, Majestas Group and Stéphane Valeri, Chairman of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer © Johan Assenza – SBM

For the new 2024 edition, over 30 international artists, including some former Cirque du Soleil performers and Guinness World Record holders, will perform on stage as part of a breathtaking show. Dancing, singing, acrobatics and unique performances will be featured.

Flavio Briatore said he and his team were “delighted to repeat last summer’s sensational experience with Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer.” “The format, a unique combination of an exclusive meal and a 2-hour stage show, with mesmerising artists and performances, has received numerous awards and we are confident that we will be able to offer an even more memorable experience with 25 exceptional evenings,” said Flavio Briatore.

A refined dining experience

While the show and the atmosphere are important, so of course is the food! Billionaire Executive Chef Batuhan Piatti has concocted a special menu ,inspired by his Italian roots and enhanced by a touch of new Asian cuisine.

Italian-inspired cuisine with Asian touches © All rights reserved

On 23 July and 14 August, the Italian act Alessandro Ristori & the Portofinos will take over the central stage for two special evenings.