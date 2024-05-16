New Flavio Briatore restaurant to open in Ventimiglia in June

Mayor Flavio Di Muro hopes to see his town grow into one of international stature.

A new Twiga, close to Monaco. After London, Doha and Dubai, it’s in a quieter town that successful entrepreneur Flavio Briatore has chosen to open his next restaurant.

In mid-June, the famous restaurant franchise will open in a heavenly location in Ventimiglia. Not far from the Hanbury Gardens in Benjamin Bay, the upbeat restaurant will enjoy a wild and unspoilt setting.

The announcement was made at a press conference last week in the town’s Council Chambers, attended by Mayor Flavio Di Muro. He sees it as a unique opportunity for his town, as the new restaurant will provide 40 to 45 jobs.

The Mayor can add this major project to a growing list in the Italian town. He hopes to turn Ventimiglia into “an international town.”

Ventimiglia: a 5-star hotel and 60 high-end residences about to be built

With his group organising an open day to recruit the future staff, Flavio Briatore announced his intention to hire as many young people as possible from the town itself.

“A fabulous administration”

In an interview with the Il Messagero newspaper, Briatore said: “what struck me about Ventimiglia, is the Mayor. [In Italy] there’s so much bureaucracy. Usually it means nothing gets done. Here, however, we have a fabulous administration which, thanks to the Mayor in particular, helped us get over all the hurdles that usually scare business leaders off.”

In another interview with the Italian newspaper Riviera Time, Flavio Briatore explained that he had had a meeting with the mayor and thanked him for the “impressive feat achieved in a very short space of time.”

In the same interview, the Monegasque resident said that “it’s difficult to invest in Italy and big brands don’t set up in Italy very often.” That’s why he decided to “combat poverty” by setting up a new Twiga and employing a large workforce.