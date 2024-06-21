La Plage & More: the best deal for sunbathing by the Mediterranean

It’s hard to find better value for money on the Côte d’Azur. Le Méridien Beach Plaza in Monaco is pulling out all the stops this year with its new offer.

€65 per person per day – that’s the price of a relaxing afternoon by the Mediterranean. For that amount, you not only get a sun lounger on the Principality’s only private beach, but also access to the 4-star hotel’s indoor pool, outdoor pools, sauna, gym and kids’ club activities for the little ones.

At an additional cost, guests can enjoy relaxing massages and treatments under the pine trees offered by Isabella Vieira and her team, water sports activities and, of course, refreshing cocktails and the hotel’s four restaurants.

The Muse restaurant in the shade of the pine trees © Le Méridien Beach Plaza

It’s a deal that’s hard to beat, especially as it offers a very special getaway in an exclusive environment: a cove with crystal-clear waters in the Larvotto marine reserve. Surrounded by pine trees, greenery and the sea, it is a truly serene setting.

Le Méridien’s outdoor swimming pool is included in the package © Le Méridien Beach Plaza

Particularly suitable for children, the hotel makes a point of making them feel welcome. From July to August, the kids club will be organising fun activities based on the marine world, nature and art. It’s a great way for kids to make the most of their holiday and learn about the environment at the same time.

The Kids Club is open daily in July and August © Le Méridien Beach Plaza

Practical information: