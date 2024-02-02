TASTE TEST: Smakelijk! Monaco’s first Belgian brasserie

The new restaurant at Le Méridien Beach Plaza is a Belgian neo-brasserie that’s both cheerful and indulgent.

“Smakelijk!” which is Flemish for ‘bon appétit’ enables you to (re)discover real Belgian brasserie cuisine in a Mediterranean setting. Every detail is authentic, from the decor to the dishes, including 100% Belgian music. Hotel director Vincent Clinckemaillie is leaving nothing to chance: “I want to be feted by Monaco’s Belgian community.” Having tried it, we can tell you that he has pulled out all the stops.

A friendly but chic atmosphere

As soon as you walk into the restaurant, you are struck by the warm atmosphere. The Adjamé design studio, which came up with the artistic look, went for a decor that blends twentieth-century Belgian art nouveau with an authentic brasserie style.

They even went so far as to source serving trolleys and other elements, such as vases, from flea markets! “The idea was not to take ourselves too seriously. Belgians don’t take themselves seriously,” adds Vincent Clinckemaillie.

Belgian specialities front and centre

Laurent Colin, the culinary director at Le Méridien Beach Plaza, provides authentic dishes such as you’d find in Brussels or Liège: fries in beef fat, Brussels sprouts, waffles, fried mussels, carbonade and spaghetti, Liège meatballs, vol au vent with confit of duck…

The dishes are varied, top-of-the-range and copious. The restaurant serves Belgian fine dining classics with the aim of “bridging Belgian and French brasseries.” Certain classics such as foie gras or entrecôte demonstrate the similarities between the two national styles.

“L’Américain” and tomatoes stuffed with prawns and mayonnaise – © Monaco Tribune

Head Sommelier Jonathan Durante has carefully selected Belgian wines and beers to accompany this tasting experience. Let yourself be carried away by the flavours of the UNESCO World Heritage listed Belgian beers.

Desserts are simple and efficient, with hot soufflés, French toast-syle ‘cramique’ or Brussels waffles, all prepared by Pastry Chef Julien Beaulieu to round off your meal in style. The desserts are light and not over-sweet.

The dessert menu includes timeless Belgian desserts, as well as the classic crème brûlée – © Monaco Tribune

At Smakelijk! you can enjoy lunch from €26, with a starter, main course, water and coffee. Glasses of wine start at €6.

Vincent Clinckemaillie points out that diners are not bound to the à la carte menu. Vegetarians can order fries cooked in vegetable oil. And lovers of French wines can wash down their entrecôte with a Saint-Émilion.

Practical details: