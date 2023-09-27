Getting married in Monaco: the Principality’s most popular wedding venues

If you want a dream wedding, you’ll no doubt be looking for a dream location. Monaco Tribune did some research into the most sought-after Principality wedding venues.

We obviously couldn’t write a feature on weddings without mentioning the aesthetics, the grandeur, the ambiance of the biggest day in at least two people’s lives. And the Principality certainly has some architectural gems if you are looking to create unforgettable memories. We spoke to a few specialists.

Monaco’s finest venues

There’s one place in particular that future brides and grooms who want to celebrate their union in the Principality dream of. And it was the immediate answer from Jean-Christophe Goethals, Managing Director of the JustUnlimited Monaco events agency: “La Salle des Étoiles.”

With its special, almost unique atmosphere, the Salle des Étoiles already plays host to major Monegasque events. Every year, the Bal de la Rose, the Monte-Carlo Sporting Summer Festival or the Monaco Red Cross Gala are held there, bringing together prestigious guests in an atmosphere of celebration and glamour. With 1,000m2 of floor space, a sliding roof and large bay windows, it is simply magical.

A wedding reception here has a certain price tag and the event planners must have a certain status. “We are used to having a demanding clientele. It’s a unique event; we don’t get a second chance. We need to provide the excellence and quality that is expected of us,” says the Managing Director of JustUnlimited, who suggests the Monte Carlo Bay as a second example of sought-after venues.

“This venue is considered a more informal option compared to other iconic venues in Monaco (…) It’s a popular choice for outdoor weddings,” says Sophie Daudé, the creator of the events agency that bears her name. “These places are made for hosting large-scale events,” says Jean-Christophe Goethals.

As an alternative, marriages on yachts and other large boats are very popular. “It requires more organisation, but we’re getting more and more enquiries of this nature.” It’s not unusual to see a few pictures of these events off the Principality coast, on Facebook.

The Société des Bains de Mer provides the magic

It seems that in Monaco, the Monte Carlo SBM makes the most of its unique venues to host events that will be equally unique. The Salle des Étoiles, the Monte-Carlo Bay, the Hôtel de Paris, the Monte-Carlo Beach, the Belle Époque room at the Hermitage Hotel, or Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo, etc.

In addition to the stunning venues, the Monegasque institution and specialist event organisers alike make the most of the unique setting that is the French Riviera . “For people who come from abroad, especially those who are thinking about a Monaco wedding, the Hôtel de Paris provides a unique experience … the Salle Empire is particularly sought-after because of its sophistication,” says Sophie Daudé.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have a climate that allows us to organise outdoor weddings and then of course, we have the sea! A huge amount of people want to get married in Monaco, or on the French Riviera, because of the extraordinary natural backdrop,” said Jean-Christophe Goethals on Monaco Info last year.

What about beyond Monaco ?

Sometimes what you are looking for is just a few kilometres away from the Principality. “The Hôtel du Cap Estel or the Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild are very much in demand,” adds the specialist. Located in Eze-sur-mer and Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat respectively, both venues reflect what future newly-weds are looking for in Monaco and on the Riviera: wonderment.