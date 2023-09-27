Getting married in Monaco

Whether civil or religious, there are some specific rules for weddings in Monaco - © Unsplash

Procedures, nationality, religions.. Here’s the lowdown.

Congrats! You and your significant other are engaged! As the big day approaches, perhaps you are thinking of having your wedding in Monaco. If so, there are a few conditions you would need to meet. Let us take you through them.

Do I have to be Monegasque to have a civil wedding in Monaco?

The law is very clear. Under article 139 of the Monegasque Civil Code, you can only enter into a civil marriage in the Principality if you meet at least one of the following three conditions:

One of the future spouses is of Monegasque nationality

One of the future spouses has been domiciled in Monaco for over one month

for over one month One of the future spouses has been staying in Monaco continuously for more than a month

Article 52 of the Civil Code also stipulates that “the announcement (publication of the banns) will be displayed for ten days. The wedding may not be celebrated until this period has expired.”

As a reminder, if only one of the spouses has Monegasque nationality, his or her spouse will have to wait twenty years before acquiring Monegasque nationality through marriage.

When can I get married at the Mairie?

Monaco Town Hall states that you can get married any day of the week, apart from public holidays, between 10am and 4pm.

On Saturdays, weddings are only held in the morning, between 10 and 11.30 am. So if you are planning a Saturday wedding, it is strongly recommended that you book several months in advance, particularly between May and October.

Are same-sex marriages allowed in Monaco?

At present, same-sex marriages, even civil ones, are not permitted in Monaco. However, since 2019, common-law unions – such as the PACS (civil solidarity pact) – have been legally recognised, either between two people of the opposite sex or the same sex.

If you are Catholic and would like to celebrate your union in one of Monaco’s parishes, you will need to contact the place of worship of your choice. Although it is customary to marry in the parish where you live, it is not absolutely necessary to be a Monegasque or a Monaco resident to be married in one of the Principality’s places of worship. There can be a few exceptions, for example if the family of one of the spouses lives in Monaco, Canon Joseph di Leo explains.

It is therefore necessary to prove one’s ties with Monaco, and it is then up to the parish priest of each parish to decide whether or not the marriage should take place there. Please note that future spouses must prepare their application in their place of residence, and it is then forwarded by the Chancellery of their Diocese to the Diocese of Monaco.

That’s why it’s important to plan ahead! Especially because, once the parish has been chosen and the date and time of the ceremony have been set, the future couple will need to schedule preparation sessions with the priest. You can also enrol in Marriage Accompaniment sessions, where the future bride and groom are guided by volunteer Christian couples, under the spiritual guidance of a priest.

The dates for these sessions, organised at the Foyer paroissial de Saint-Nicolas (19 avenue des Papalins), are published on the Diocese of Monaco website.

The Diocese recommends that you start the process a year before your chosen date.

Good to know: Saint-Paul’s church is not part of the Diocese of Monaco. It serves the English-speaking Anglican community, and also performs weddings. You can contact the church directly if you wish to have your wedding there (see below).

People of the Jewish faith can hire the Edmond J. Safra synagogue, located on avenue de la Costa, to celebrate their union. It is obviously advisable to plan ahead.

You don’t have to be a Monegasque to be married there, nor do the future spouses need to live in or near Monaco. However, Rabbi Daniel Torgmant points out that it is essential to have a civil wedding before the religious ceremony.

For those who prefer to say ‘I do’ indoors or outdoors under a chuppah, the Principality has a host of romantic and elegant venues for hire.

If you are of the Muslim faith and would like to have a religious ceremony, there are no mosques in the Principality. You will either have to opt for a ceremony at home, or get in touch with the mosques in the Alpes-Maritimes.

Practical information and useful numbers:

Monaco Town Hall civil registry office:

Service de l’Etat Civil, Mairie de Monaco, Place de la Mairie, 98000 Monaco

Telephone: (+377) 93 15 28 51 or 93 15 29 64

E-mail: etatcivil@mairie.mc

Horaires d’ouverture : Monday to Friday from 8.30 am to 4 pm non-stop Saturday from 9 am to noon (for weddings)



Diocese of Monaco:

Archevêché de Monaco,1 rue de l’Abbaye, 98000 Monaco

Tel.: (+377) 99 99 15 15 Marriage-related enquiries: 06 78 63 41 88 or 06 63 72 62 99

E-mail: contact@diocese.mc

Eglise anglicane Saint-Paul (St. Paul’s Anglican church):

22 Avenue de Grande Bretagne, 98000 Monaco

Tel.: (+33) 6 78 63 16 29 or (+377) 93 30 71 06

E-mail: hughbearn@gmail.com

Edmond Safra Synagogue :