Shows, music, restaurants… Where to see in 2024 in Monaco

Monaco Tribune has a number of ideas for your New Year’s Eve celebrations.

December 31st will soon be upon us. And if you haven’t decided where to see in the New Year yet, here’s a selection of places to party.

1) Come dancing at the Christmas Village

The Christmas Village also has chalets with refreshments and hot chocolate – © Ed Wright / Monaco Town Council

As every year, the traditional Christmas Village has a wonderful evening lined up for New Year’s Eve. There will be a big dance party with a DJ, starting at 9 pm, so you can dance your way into 2024! And night owls won’t want to miss the big fountain light show from 11.59 pm to 12.20 am.

This year, however, there will be no fireworks or drone show to herald 2024.

Admission is free and open to all

Further information on +377 93 15 06 03

2) Treat yourself to a special meal

New Year’s Eve is usually synonymous with a festive meal, and many of the Principality’s restaurants promise a warm welcome and fine dining. Here’s a brief, non-exhaustive overview!

MayaBay is hosting a “night of lanterns” – © MayaBay

MayaBay : enjoy the beautiful “night of lanterns” from 7.30 pm, with live music and delicious Asian specialities. Details and bookings on the MayaBay Monaco website or on +377 97 70 74 67. Around 400 euros per person.

: enjoy the beautiful “night of lanterns” from 7.30 pm, with live music and delicious Asian specialities. Details and bookings on the MayaBay Monaco website or on +377 97 70 74 67. Around 400 euros per person. Le Before : glamour and music await you, as you savour a refined menu and a glass of Moët & Chandon champagne. Information and bookings on the Before Monaco website or on +377 99 90 80 30. 150 euros per person.

: glamour and music await you, as you savour a refined menu and a glass of Moët & Chandon champagne. Information and bookings on the Before Monaco website or on +377 99 90 80 30. 150 euros per person. Niwaki : are exquisite Asian specialities and a live DJ what you’re looking for? Niwaki’s programme for the New Year may well tempt you then! Information and bookings on +377 92 00 37 00, or contact@theniwaki.com. €250 per person (à la carte). 7-course menu and glass of champagne for €350 per person.

: are exquisite Asian specialities and a live DJ what you’re looking for? Niwaki’s programme for the New Year may well tempt you then! Information and bookings on +377 92 00 37 00, or contact@theniwaki.com. €250 per person (à la carte). 7-course menu and glass of champagne for €350 per person. Yoshi Monaco : the fabulous Hôtel Métropole has a Nenmatsu 2024 menu with delicious Japanese specialities. Information and bookings on +377 93 15 13 13 and at yoshi@metropole.com. €350 per person (excluding drinks).

: the fabulous Hôtel Métropole has a Nenmatsu 2024 menu with delicious Japanese specialities. Information and bookings on +377 93 15 13 13 and at yoshi@metropole.com. €350 per person (excluding drinks). Les Ambassadeurs by Christophe Cussac: the Hôtel Métropole’s new gourmet restaurant welcomes you for a spectacular New Year’s Eve, with an exceptional meal and a fabulous five-part show. Information and bookings: (+377) 93 15 15 10 or restaurant@metropole.com €975 per person, excluding drinks.

To book all the establishments below, head over the Société des Bains de Mer website.

The Blue Gin – © Monte-Carlo SBM

Le Louis XV – Alain Ducasse à l’Hôtel de Paris : €1,200 menu per person (excluding drinks). Food and wine pairings are available at €500 per person.

: €1,200 menu per person (excluding drinks). Food and wine pairings are available at €500 per person. Le Grill : set menu at €990 per person (excluding drinks).

: set menu at €990 per person (excluding drinks). La Salle Empire : €1,200 show menu per person with food and wine pairings.

: €1,200 show menu per person with food and wine pairings. Le Bar Américain : live band. Minimum spend: €750 per person. From 10 pm.

: live band. Minimum spend: €750 per person. From 10 pm. Le Salon Rose : à la carte festive dishes and entertainment.

: à la carte festive dishes and entertainment. Le Train Bleu : à la carte festive dishes and entertainment.

: à la carte festive dishes and entertainment. L’Orange Verte by Marcel Ravin : menu by Michelin-starred chef Marcel Ravin, €610 per person (including 1/2 bottle Comtes de Champagne per person). From 8 pm.

: menu by Michelin-starred chef Marcel Ravin, €610 per person (including 1/2 bottle Comtes de Champagne per person). From 8 pm. Espace Calypso : menu at €395 euros per person (including a 1/2 bottle of Taittinger Prélude Grands Crus champagne per person), live music.

: menu at €395 euros per person (including a 1/2 bottle of Taittinger Prélude Grands Crus champagne per person), live music. Blue Gin : aperitif from 6pm to 10pm. Party from 11 pm (minimum spend 350 euros per table of two). Live DJ, fireworks at midnight, close-up magic.

aperitif from 6pm to 10pm. Party from 11 pm (minimum spend 350 euros per table of two). Live DJ, fireworks at midnight, close-up magic. Pavyllon Monte-Carlo : Michelin-starred Yannick Alleno’s 6-course menu (including a glass of champagne, wine list extra). €990 per person.

: Michelin-starred Yannick Alleno’s 6-course menu (including a glass of champagne, wine list extra). €990 per person. Salle Belle Epoque : 5-course menu (includes 1/2 bottle of champagne, water, coffee, musical entertainment). Adults: €700. Children under 12: €350. From 8 pm.

: 5-course menu (includes 1/2 bottle of champagne, water, coffee, musical entertainment). Adults: €700. Children under 12: €350. From 8 pm. Le Limùn : à la carte New Year’s Eve menu. From 7 pm.

: à la carte New Year’s Eve menu. From 7 pm. Crystal Bar: aperitif formula with cocktails and canapés for €40 per person. From 7 pm.

3) Superb stories on stage

Phantom of the Opera – © Alessandro Pinna

If you prefer to see the year out with a great show, look no further! Monaco has three fabulous performances to offer. Beginning with the famous Phantom of the Opera in the Monte Carlo Opera house. The first show, at 3 pm, is already sold out, but there is a second performance at 8 pm. For this one, you’re invited to be ‘on theme,’ so get dressed up and wear your most fabulous mask!

Carmen – © Ballets de Monte-Carlo

Ballet lovers can enjoy another classic: Carmen. Performed by the Monte Carlo Ballets, the show will take place at the Grimaldi Forum at 7.30 pm and will show you a passionate and spirited Carmen, reinvented by choreographer Johan Inger, who received a ‘Benois de la Danse’ award in 2016 for this unique creation.

Naïs – © Théâtre des Muses

Finally, if drama is more your thing, the Théâtre des Muses invites you to discover Naïs, at 8 pm and then at 10.15 pm to welcome in the New Year. The play, inspired by Marcel Pagnol’s film adaptation of Emile Zola’s novel, tells the story of Toine, an optimistic hunchback despite his disability. He is in love with Naïs, whose father is a violent farmer, but she only has eyes for Frédéric, a young man from a bourgeois family. Summer comes, and the young lovers indulge in pleasures that their social status doesn’t allow…

Phantom of the Opera: 170 to 280 euros / details on the montecarloticket website or +377 92 00 13 70

170 to 280 euros / details on the montecarloticket website or +377 92 00 13 70 Carmen: €45-59 (youth rate: €25) / details on the montecarloticket website or at +377 99 30 00

€45-59 (youth rate: €25) / details on the montecarloticket website or at +377 99 30 00 Naïs: €49.50 / details on the Théâtre des Muses website or +377 97 98 10 93

4) Get up on the dance floor

Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo – © Monte-Carlo SBM

For party animals, several Principality venues are ready to welcome you all night long! Starting with the iconic Salle des Etoiles, which will honour the legendary ABBA with a unique dinner show at 8 pm. Mamma Mia!, you can be a Dancing Queen (and hopefully not face your Waterloo) in one of Monaco’s most beautiful venues.

Jimmy’z, will also be celebrating New Year’s Eve of course, with DJs Dosh and Rawdølff on the turntables. The party gets started at 11 pm, a wild atmosphere is guaranteed!

Similarly, the Buddha-Bar is putting on an unforgettable party with mixes by DJ Akram, DJ Papa and DJ Renaud. And for those who are also after a tasty treat, there will be an exceptional New Year’s eve menu.

Twiga Monte-Carlo also invites you to celebrate the New Year. While the venue is being secretive about the planned festivities for the moment, one thing is certain: you will start 2024 off in style !

Finally, if you plan to head over to the MK Club, try to rest up beforehand: the club will welcome you from 10 pm to 7 am to celebrate the new year in a glamorous and trendy atmosphere!