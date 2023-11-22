This year’s Christmas village inspired by Prince Rainier III

Head over to the Port de Monaco from Thursday 7 December to Sunday 7 January.

It’s a firm tradition in the Principality: a big Christmas village in the run-up to the festive season. 24 chalets and 19 food stalls will ‘set up shop’ on the Quai Albert I, along with 800 real Christmas trees and 7 rides, including the Big Ferris Wheel, the toboggan run, the Christmas tree merry-go-round and three new attractions (flying chairs, a children’s roller coaster and Santa’s sleigh).

“Rainier III, Prince Passionné”

That is the theme of the Christmas village – a Prince with Passions – and it will be reflected in the many decorations paying tribute to the “Builder Prince” and more particularly to his different passions: the arts, motor sport, animals and the sea. The walkway has been designed to let visitors dive (back) into the Prince’s daily life through animated sets decorated with old photos of the Prince. In addition, three large arches, several metres high, will greet the public at the different entrances to the Christmas Village, each representing Prince Rainier III’s love of sports, the circus and sailing respectively.

On the entertainment side, the village will also feature magical parades, mascots, live night-time concerts and stage shows. In addition, there will be creative workshops for children aged 5 and over (making garlands and hanging lights, colouring…) every weekend from 2pm to 6pm in the ‘animation’ chalet. A major new feature for 2023 will be the illuminated fountain shows at the Stade Nautique Rainier III swimming pool.

Make a diary note of Thursday 7 December at 4pm for the opening of the Christmas village and at 5.45 pm when the town’s illuminations will be switched on.