“The Phantom of the Opera” to be performed in Monaco this winter
There will be twenty performances of the famous musical at the Opéra de Monte-Carlo.
It will be a wonderful way to see out 2023. From 16 to 31 December, the Opéra de Monte-Carlo will be staging The Phantom of the Opera, the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical based on Gaston Leroux’s novel Le Fantôme de l’Opéra.
This new production is co-produced with Temple Live Entertainment Ltd and Broadway Italia Srl. It tells the fascinating story of the beautiful Christine, a rising star at the Paris Opera, who falls in love with her mysterious teacher, a talented composer she has never seen… To her, he is the Angel of Music, but to others he is the terrifying Phantom of the Opera, who will not let any of Christine’s suitors get in his way.
A superb show for the festive season, in the only other theatre that was designed by Charles Garnier, architect of the Paris Opera house.
Dates and times of performances:
- Saturday 16 December 2023 – 8pm (Gala)
- Sunday 17 December 2023 – 3pm
- Tuesday 19 December 2023 – 8pm
- Wednesday 20 December 2023 – 8pm
- Thursday 21 December 2023 – 8 pm
- Friday 22 December 2023 – 3pm
- Friday 22 December 2023 – 8pm
- Saturday 23 December 2023 – 3pm
- Saturday 23 December 2023 – 8pm
- Monday 25 December 2023 – 8pm
- Tuesday 26 December 2023 – 3pm
- Tuesday 26 December 2023 – 8pm
- Wednesday 27 December 2023 – 3pm
- Wednesday 27 December 2023 – 8pm
- Friday 29 December 2023 – 3pm
- Friday 29 December 2023 – 8pm
- Saturday 30 December 2023 – 3pm
- Saturday 30 December 2023 – 8pm
- Sunday 31 December 2023 – 3pm
- Sunday 31 December 2023 – 8pm
Bookings and prices on the Opéra de Monte-Carlo website